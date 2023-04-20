Woody Harrelson wants Matthew McConaughey to take DNA test after ‘brother’ claim

Woody Harrelson has said that he wants Matthew McConaughey to take a DNA test after the Interstellar star questioned whether the two may be half-brothers.

Last week McConaughey told an anecdote about how his mother, Mary McCabe, revealed that she’d been familiar with Harrelson’s father in the past.

It comes as the pair, who are longtime friends, reunite for a new Apple TV+ comedy Brother From Another Mother, in which they play loosely-fictionalised versions of themselves.

