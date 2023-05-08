Dianna Agron responds to longstanding Taylor Swift dating rumours

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dianna Agron has finally reacted to rumours that she was romantically involved with Taylor Swift.

Between 2011 and 2012, the two were photographed together frequently. The Glee star, along with Selena Gomez, was also listed as one of Swift’s inspirations for her song, “22”.

It was a combination of these factors that sparked speculation that their relationship was more than platonic.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Agron was asked how she felt about the media’s coverage of their friendship and the relationship rumours.

“That is so interesting,” the 37-year-old actor replied. “I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

It was then noted that she was named one of the influences for Swift’s track. Responding in surprise, Agron asked: “Me? Oh, if only!

“That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

Following Swift’s reported break-up with actor Joe Alwyn last month, she has already been linked to F1 driver Fernando Alonso and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Fans have hit back at the rumours swirling around their favourite singer’s love life and called on tabloids to desist from speculating.

In 2014, on her birthday, Swift tweeted: “As my 25th birthday present from the media, I’d like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me.”

It came after speculation that she and Karli Kloss, one of her close friends, were dating.

The “Folklore” singer, who is currently on tour, recently announced that the next album from her back catalogue to be given a “Taylor’s Version” re-release will be 2010’s Speak Now.

Swift is currently in the process of re-recording much of her back catalogue in response to a rights dispute with producer Scooter Braun.

Previous Swift re-releases include 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).