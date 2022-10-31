Jump to content

DL Hughley says Kanye West would ‘already be in a conservatorship’ if ‘he had a vagina’

‘Ask Wendy Williams or Britney Spears,’ actor said

Inga Parkel
Monday 31 October 2022 20:22
Comments
Kanye West on being bipolar

The Original Kings of Comedy actor and comedian DL Hughley has spoken out against Kanye West’s recent behaviour, arguing that if the musician “was a female”, he’d already be in a conservatorship.

During the past month, the “Flashing Lights” rapper has sparked widespread outrage for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during a fashion show, posting and verbalising a slew of antisemitic comments, and comparing himself to George Floyd, the Minnesotan man who was murdered at the hands of police officers in May 2020.

And most recently, in an Instagram post, the rapper compared himself to Emmett Till, the young boy who was brutally murdered by white men in 1955.

West’s string of controversies has resulted in him being dropped by Adidas and sued by Floyd’s family over “false statements”.

Responding to the 45-year-old Grammy-winning artist’s “erratic” behaviour, Hughley, who played the lead role in 1980s sitcom The Hughleys, condemned West’s actions.

“Now I don’t understand what comparison he has to George Floyd or Emmett Till, as far as I know, Kanye will rise again,” Hughley told TMZ paparazzo in a recent interview.

“And those two people will never rise again. They will always be dead. They’re dead because of white supremacy.”

DL Hughley and Kanye West

(Getty Images)

He continued: “[Floyd] died of a knee on his neck, but nevertheless, he died for a counterfeit 20-dollar bill and America justified it.

“Emmett Till died for whistling at a white woman. You’re in trouble right now because you can’t shut the f*** up,” he said of West.

“This whole thing started with Kanye West wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt and then went all the way to this.”

Hughley added: “If Kanye was a female, if he had a vagina, he would already be in a conservatorship. Ask Wendy Williams or Britney Spears, and they didn’t do half the erratic things he did.”

When asked if he thought West “should be in a conservatorship”, Hughley clarified: “That’s not up to me.

“I’m not interested in that. I’m interested in making sure that people understand the damage he is doing.”

The Independent has reached out to West’s rep for comment.

