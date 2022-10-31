Kanye West’s Twitter account reinstated following Elon Musk takeover

Kanye West’s Twitter account appears to have been reinstated after he was suspended from the social media site for posting antisemitic remarks.

The return of the rapper, also known as Ye, to the platform, comes after Elon Musk completed a $44bn takeover of the site on Friday, 28 October.

Musk has denied any involvement in the rapper’s return to the platform, tweeting: “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.