Doja Cat calls her albums Planet Her and Hot Pink ‘mediocre cash grabs’

Doja Cat has dismissed two of her musical projects as “cash grabs” and questioned her fans’ appreciation of them.

The rapper and singer shared her thoughts on her albums Hot Pink and Planet Her on social media late on Tuesday (9 May).

Addressing her fans, she wrote: “planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

Hot Pink spawned the Grammy-nominated single “Say So” in 2020, while Planet Her was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the prestigious awards ceremony in 2022.

Doja – real name Amala Dlamini – has previously been ambivalent about music and her position in the entertainment industry. Last year, she claimed that she was quitting music in a series of tweets, before recanting them after fan backlash.

In response to the “Kiss Me More” star’s most recent Twitter declarations, her fans have been similarly puzzled and offended by criticisms of her own work.

“Don’t you DARE disrespect some of the greatest pop albums of all time,” wrote one supporter, while another added: “Oh damn my apologies for streaming the cash grabs.”

Doja Cat calls her albums Planet Her and Hot Pink ‘cash grabs' (Twitter / Doja Cat)

One fan took Doja’s words more seriously and offered that she may be feeling this way towards her music due to the fast-moving nature of the entertainment industry.

“I really can’t be mad at her for feeling like this even though I disagree. This is what living in a profit-first culture does to its artists. Everything you make, even if it’s truly innovative, starts to feel hollow and corporate,” they wrote.

Earlier this month, Doja was the star of the show at the Met Gala when she adhered to the Karl Lagerfeld theme in a fitting manner: dressing up as the late designer’s cat, Choupette.