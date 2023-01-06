Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry have collaborated on a new single.

The forthcoming song, “Gonna Be You”, was written by Oscar, Grammy and Emmy award winning Diane Warren.

“Gonna Be You” has been created for new film 80 for Brady, which is inspired by the true story of four best friends taking a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to watch former NFL star Tom Brady.

Since the news of the all star collaborative single, fans have been expressing their excitement online.

“I don’t wanna alarm anyone, but a song with Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper and Gloria Estefan is about to drop,” said one fan announcing the news to their followers.

“We’re seriously getting a Dolly Parton x Debbie Harry x Gloria Estefan x Cyndi Lauper x Belinda Carlisle team-up written by Diane Warren,” wrote another excited fan on Twitter.

“This will be the banger of all bangers. Can the world, no, the universe handle this much of a banger,” they added.

“The anthem to end all anthems. This is gay rights!” wrote a third fan online, while another called the collaboration single “a new supergroup”.

“We can stand down the next Spice Girls reunion,” wrote a fifth elated fan on Twitter.

While discussing her inspiration behind the song, writer Warren said: “When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship.”

“Since 80 was in the title, I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?”

She continued: “Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honoured to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

“Gonna Be You” is due for release on Wednesday 20 January.

The forthcoming film, 80 for brady will star actors Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, as well as Brady himself.