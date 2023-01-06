Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The man who has been accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper Takeoff has been released from prison after he was granted a $1m bond.

Patrick Clark was released on Wednesday (4 January), but is being kept under house arrest until the trial begins.

Takeoff, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November.

Takeoff and his bandmate Quavo were reportedly in attendance at a private party at a bowling alley in Texas when the shooting occurred.

Clark’s bail fee was initially ordered at $2m, but the amount was appealed by Clark’s team at a hearing in December, Rolling Stone reports.

The amount was then reduced to $1m. Clark’s team tried to knock it down to $300,000, but it was denied.

Clark has now posted the amount, which means he will be released from prison until the trial begins.

However, the defendant will be on house arrest and be forced to wear a GPS monitoring device while on bail, TMZ reports.

Clark is also unable to have any communication with anyone involved in the case, such as Takeoff’s family.

The news comes shortly after grieving rapper Quavo, who was in Migos with Takeoff, released a single in tribute to his bandmate, friend and relative.

Migos rap trio performing together before Takeoff’s death (Getty Images)

“Without You” was shared by the rapper on Thursday (5 January) via Twitter with the caption “Long live Take infinity”.

During the four minute song, Quavo sings about the loss of his friend: “I wish I had a time machine / Jus so you can take a ride wit me / But I kno it don’t work that way / And I’ll see u again some day.”