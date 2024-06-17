Jump to content

Reggaeton star Don Omar reveals cancer diagnosis

‘Yes today but tomorrow I will be cancer free,’ the singer told fans

Inga Parkel
New York
Monday 17 June 2024 17:46
Don Omar
Don Omar (Getty Images)

Pioneering reggaeton singer Don Omar has revealed he is battling cancer.

The “Danza Kuduro” singer, 46, shared the news on Instagram on Monday, alongside a picture of his wrist with an Orlando Hospital bracelet.

“Yes today but tomorrow I will be cancer free. Good intentions are well received. See you all soon,” Omar wrote in the caption.

The Puerto Rican star, real name William Omar Landrón Rivera, did not disclose any further details about his diagnosis.

Omar was one of the first mainstream artists to popularize reggaeton with hits “Dile” and “Dale Don Dale” from his 2003 debut album, The Last Don.

On August 7, in Oakland, California, he is scheduled to embark on the US leg of his 2024 Back to Reggaeton world tour before continuing on to several other major cities, including Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Tampa, Florida and Newark, New Jersey.

This world tour is in support of Omar’s latest album, Forever King, and marks his first return back to the road since he last partnered with Daddy Yankee on his Kingdom Tour in 2015.

More to follow...

