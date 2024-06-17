Reggaeton star Don Omar reveals cancer diagnosis

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Pioneering reggaeton singer Don Omar has revealed he is battling cancer.

The “Danza Kuduro” singer, 46, shared the news on Instagram on Monday, alongside a picture of his wrist with an Orlando Hospital bracelet.

“Yes today but tomorrow I will be cancer free. Good intentions are well received. See you all soon,” Omar wrote in the caption.

The Puerto Rican star, real name William Omar Landrón Rivera, did not disclose any further details about his diagnosis.

Omar was one of the first mainstream artists to popularize reggaeton with hits “Dile” and “Dale Don Dale” from his 2003 debut album, The Last Don.

On August 7, in Oakland, California, he is scheduled to embark on the US leg of his 2024 Back to Reggaeton world tour before continuing on to several other major cities, including Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Tampa, Florida and Newark, New Jersey.

This world tour is in support of Omar’s latest album, Forever King, and marks his first return back to the road since he last partnered with Daddy Yankee on his Kingdom Tour in 2015.

