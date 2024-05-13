Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Drake has issued a plea to the media in the wake of what has been a controversial fortnight for the rapper.

In the last few weeks, the Canadian star has made headlines for his feud with Kendrick Lamar , which saw the pair launch personal attacks against each other. Days later, a drive-by shooting occurred outside Drake’s residence.

On Tuesday (7 May), a security guard was shot in the chest, with officers finding him unconscious when they arrived at the scene.

The guard is believed to have been standing outside the gates in front of the property when he was shot at around 2am. He was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

One suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. Officials could not confirm whether Drake was home at the time of the shooting, but said that the rapper’s team is cooperating with the investigation.

Days later, an intruder tried to break into Drake’s mansion, with another spotted outside the residence hours later. The second intruder had an altercation with security guards and was taken to hospital with injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening.

On Saturday (11 May), Toronto Police Service told TMZ a third intruder was escorted off the rapper’s property.

Drake has now referenced the frenzied interest in his residence on Instagram via a post addressed to Canadian news organisation CP24.

He wrote: “Can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house 'cause I won't lie, I'm trying to sleep. Anytime after 3pm works great for me.”

Drake issues plea to media on Instagram ( Instagram )

The incidents came days after rival Lamar doxxed Drake’s home in a diss track against him amid an ongoing feud between the two rappers. Lamar created three similar diss songs about Drake in just 36 hours.

A rivalry between two of the world’s biggest rappers has simmered for years, flaring up again in recent weeks thanks to the surprise tracks.

The feud between the two stars began a month ago when Lamar hit out at the Canadian rapper and J Cole in his song “First Person Shooter”.

Drake has responded with a diss track accusing Lamar of domestic violence. Lamar in turn has accused Drake of having a secret daughter.

In another song titled, “Not Like Us”, the “Humble” rapper calls Drake a “certified paedophile” and makes multiple references to alleged interactions with younger women.

Drake’s mansion is the source of media interest ( Getty Images )

Paul Krawczyk of the police service’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said that the motive behind the shooting at Drake’s home remains under investigation.