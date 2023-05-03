Ed Sheeran threatens to quit music if he loses copyright trial

Ed Sheeran trial – live: Singer threatens to quit music if he loses copyright trial ahead of new album release
Singer is currently fighting a lawsuit for alleged copyright infringement over his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’
A Manhattan jury is expected to hand down an imminent verdict in Ed Sheeran’s copyright trial.
The British singer-songwriter is currently being sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the songwriter who composed the 1973 slow jam classic “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye.
They have accused Sheeran’s 2014 song of copying the anthem’s harmonic progressions as well as melodic and rhythmic elements without permission.
The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, however, it’s taken six years to finally reach a Manhattan federal court.
Sheeran vehemently denies plagiarising “Let’s Get It On”. His lawyers have argued that the song uses common constructions found in many pop tracks.
Should the “Perfect” singer be found liable for copyright infringement, the trial will enter a second phase to determine how much he’ll owe in damages.
He reportedly told the court this week that, should he lose, he plans on quitting music.
Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Sheeran will temporarily replace Katy Perry on American Idol as she performs at the coronaton concert in London this weekend.
Sheeran ‘wrote seven songs in four hours’ after wife’s cancer diagnosis
In his new Disney Plus documentary series, The Sum of it All, Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn revealed the remarkable way her husband reacted to her cancer diagnosis.
Seaborn, 30, was diagnosed with a tumour in 2022, during her pregnancy with her and Sheeran’s second child.
“We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day, Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours,” said Seaborn.
Who is suing Ed Sheeran?
The British artist is being sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the songwriter who composed the soul classic “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye.
They have alleged that Sheeran’s 2014 song “Thinking Out Loud” copied harmonic progressions, melodic and rhythmic elements from “Let’s Get It On” without permission, which Sheeran denies.
Video: Listen to Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' side-by-side to Marvin Gaye track
Plaintiff’s lawyer has claimed he has a ‘smoking gun’ in the case
Presenting his case last week, the plaintiff’s attorney Ben Crump said he had a “smoking gun”: a fan video from a past Ed Sheeran concert in which the singer performs a “mash-up” of “Thinking Out Loud” and “Let’s Get It On”.
The video is available to watch on YouTube.
“That concert video is a confession,” said Crump, who is best known for representing the family of George Floyd.
Sheeran’s lawyer Ilene S Farkas argued that the video does not prove copyright infringement, and that Sheeran often performs mash-ups during his live shows.
Sheeran questioned his own music skills during the trial
Sheeran briefly performed lines from his song in court last week. He explained his songwriting technique to the jury, saying: “When I write vocal melodies, it’s like phonetics.”
Sheeran claimed he often writes up to 10 songs in one day. He co-wrote “Thinking Out Loud” with Amy Wadge.
However, according to AP, Sheeran, who has won dozens of awards and headlined Glastonbury, apologised after accidentally hitting the mic with his hand, and told those present: “I’m not the world’s most talented guitar player.”
Jury was treated to a computer-generated rendition of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’
On the second day of the trial, Insider reported that laughter broke out in the courtroom after a plaintiff musicology expert played an “AI recording” of the song.
“‘Giving yourself to me, can never be wrong,’ the voice sang, every syllable crisply stated, sounding something like HAL the computer committing lethal karaoke in a sci-fi horror flick,” Insider reported, adding that Sheeran suppressed a grin at the defence table.
The musicologist, Dr Alexander Stewart was attempting to use the track to show alleged the similarities between “Let’s Get It On” and “Thinking Out Loud”.
Sheeran says other singers are cheering him on
Sheeran said he’s heard from other singers since the trial began because they share his worries about facing litigation over their songwriting.
“When you write songs, somebody comes after you,” Sheeran said.
In April 2022, Sheeran won a separate copyright lawsuit after being accused of plagiarising his song “Shape of You” from Sami Chokri’s 2015 song “Oh Why”.
Following the judge’s verdict, Sheeran released a video on social media talking about the case, saying: “Whilst we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court.”
Sheeran says he will quit music if he loses his copyright trial
Speaking in Manhattan court on Monday (1 May), Sheeran reportedly said of a prospective guilty verdict (according to MailOnline): “If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping.”
“I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it,” he added.
Didn’t Ed Sheeran already fight a similar lawsuit?
Yes. In April 2022, Ed Sheeran won another copyright lawsuit after he was accused of plagiarising his song “Shape of You” from Sami Chokri’s 2015 track “Oh Why”.