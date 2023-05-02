✕ Close Ed Sheeran Appears In Court In Copyright Trial

In the coming days, a Manhattan jury is expected to hand down a verdict in Ed Sheeran’s copyright trial.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Sheeran will temporarily replace Katy Perry on American Idol.

Sheeran’s currently being sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the songwriter who composed the 1973 slow jam classic “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye.

They have accused Sheeran’s 2014 song of copying the anthem’s harmonic progressions as well as melodic and rhythmic elements without permission.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, however, it’s taken six years to finally reach a Manhattan federal court.

Sheeran vehemently denies plagiarising “Let’s Get It On”. His lawyers have argued that the song uses common constructions found in many pop tracks.

Should the “Perfect” singer be found liable for copyright infringement, the trial will enter a second phase to determine how much he’ll owe in damages.