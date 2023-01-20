Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly announced the group’s appearance at Glastonbury 2023.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, the 58-year-old musician revealed details of his band’s summer plans, including a show at Hyde Park a week after Glastonbury.

After speaking of the London show, McKagan added: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.”

The Independent has contacted Guns N’ Roses and Glastonbury for comment.

So far, Elton John has been the only musician officially confirmed to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.

The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in December 2022 on Twitter.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first-ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night next year,” she wrote.

“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last-ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs.

“We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”

Glastonbury 2023 will return to Worthy Farm from 21 June to 25 June.

Last year, fans were left baffled after managing to secure Glastonbury tickets up to 45 minutes after the event had “sold out”.

In November 2022, general admission went on sale, three days after coach tickets sold out in 22 minutes.

Those who had previously registered for tickets rushed to purchase them, but many reported that the Seetickets holding site was crashing before they could get onto the processing page.

Twenty-five minutes after sales began, Seetickets reported a “technical problem”, and urged customers to be patient. However, 15 minutes later, it was announced that tickets had sold out.

Many resigned themselves to the fact they would not be attending the 2023 festival, which is rumoured to feature Arctic Monkeys on the line-up.

It was then reported that people were successfully purchasing up to six tickets despite the official “sold out” announcement.