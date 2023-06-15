Glastonbury 2023: Full line up and stage times

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury is right around the corner, with huge acts including Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo and Queens of the Stone Age hitting the stages at Worthy Farm, Somerset.

If you’re lucky enough to be attending, now is your chance to get prepared for the festival. With an extensive line up comprising hundreds of bands, choosing which to go to can be tough.

Fear not: we’ve broken down all the timings, days, stages and artists to help you figure out the best plan of action.

We’re also keeping track of who might be playing during the festival’s famous secret sets. You can find out more here.

You can read the full line up, listings and stage times below...

Pyramid Stage

Friday

Arctic Monkeys 22:15 – 23:45

Royal Blood 20:15 – 21:15

The Churnups 18:15 – 19:30

Texas 16:15 – 17:15

Stefflon Don 14:45 – 15:45

Maisie Peters 13:15 – 14:15

The Master Musicians of Joujouka 12:00 – 12:45

Saturday

Guns N’ Roses 21:30 – 23:45

Lizzo 19:30 – 20:30

Lewis Capaldi 17:35 – 18:35

Aitch 16:00 – 17:00

Amadou & Mariam 14:30 – 15:30

Raye 13:15 – 14:00

Rick Astley 12:00 – 12:45

Sunday

Elton John 21:00 – 23:05

Lil Nas X 19:00 – 20:00

Blondie 17:00 – 18:15

Yusuf / Cat Stevens 15:15 – 16:30

The Chicks 13:30 – 14:30

Sophie Ellis-bextor 12:15 – 13:00

The Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir 11:00 – 11:45

The Other Stage

Friday

Wizkid 22:30 – 23:45

Fred Again.. 20:30 – 21:30

Chvrches 18:45 – 19:45

Krept & Konan 17:15 – 18:15

Carly Rae Jepsen 15:45 – 16:45

Lightning Seeds 14:15 – 15:15

The Hives 13:00 – 13:45

Ben Howard 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday

Lana Del Rey 22:30 – 23:45

Central Cee 20:45 – 21:45

Manic Street Preachers 18:45 – 19:45

Maggie Rogers 17:15 – 18:15

Generation Sex 15:45 – 16:45

Tom Grennan 14:15 – 15:15

The Lathums 13:00 – 13:45

The Unthanks 11:45 – 12:30

Sunday

Queens of the Stone Age 21:45 – 23:15

The War on Drugs 19:45 – 20:45

Becky Hill 18:00 – 19:00

Dermot Kennedy 16:30 – 17:30

The Teskey Brothers 15:00 – 16:00

Nova Twins 13:45 – 14:30

Japanese Breakfast 12:30 – 13:15

The Joy 11:00 – 12:00

West Holts Stage

Friday

Kelis 22:15 – 23:45

Young Fathers 20:30 – 21:30

Joey Bada$$ 19:00 – 20:00

Gabriels 17:30 – 18:30

Louis Cole 16:00 – 17:00

Adg7 14:30 – 15:30

Yaya Bey 13:00 – 14:00

Star Feminine Band 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday

Loyle Carner 22:15 – 23:45

Mahalia 20:30 – 21:30

Ezra Collective 19:00 – 20:00

Jacob Collier 17:30 – 18:30

Third World 16:00 – 17:00

Sudan Archives 14:30 – 15:30

Kanda Bongo Man 13:00 – 14:00

Say She She 11:30 – 12:30

Sunday

Rudimental 21:45 – 23:15

Candi Staton 20:00 – 21:00

Barrington Levy 18:30 – 19:30

The Hu 17:00 – 18:00

Speakers Corner Quartet 15:30 – 16:30

Black Country, New Road 14:00 – 15:00

Beth Orton 12:30 – 13:30

Skinny Pelembe 11:00 – 12:00

The Park Stage

Friday

Fever Ray 23:00 – 00:15

Sparks 21:15 – 22:15

Shygirl 19:45 – 20:45

The Comet is Coming 18:15 – 19:15

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 16:45 – 17:45

Billy Nomates 15:15 – 16:15

Los Bitchos 14:00 – 14:45

Alabaster Deplume 12:45 – 13:30

Adwaith 11:30 – 12:10

Saturday

Fatboy Slim 23:00 – 00:15

Leftfield 21:15 – 22:15

Tba 19:45 – 20:45

Tinariwen 18:15 – 19:15

Obongjayar 16:45 – 17:45

Jockstrap 15:15 – 16:15

Flohio 14:00 – 14:45

James Ellis Ford 12:45 – 13:30

Max Richter 11:10 – 12:10

Sunday

Alt-j 21:15 – 22:30

Thundercat 19:45 – 20:45

Alison Goldfrapp 18:15 – 19:15

Viagra Boys 16:30 – 17:30

Weyes Blood 15:15 – 16:00

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul 14:00 – 14:45

Gwenno 12:45 – 13:30

John Francis Flynn 11:30 – 12:15

Woodsies

Friday

Hot Chip 22:30 – 23:45

Warpaint 21:00 – 22:00

Tba 19:30 – 20:30

Courteeners 18:00 – 19:00

Pale Waves 16:30 – 17:30

Digga D 15:15 – 16:00

Flo 14:00 – 14:45

Bru-c 12:45 – 13:30

The Sixsters 11:30 – 12:15

Saturday

Christine and the Queens 22:30 – 23:45

Rina Sawayama 21:00 – 22:00

Måneskin 19:30 – 20:30

Tba 18:00 – 19:00

Shame 16:30 – 17:30

The Murder Capital 15:15 – 16:00

Working Men’s Club 14:00 – 14:45

Wunderhorse 12:45 – 13:30

The Last Dinner Party 11:30 – 12:15

Sunday

Phoenix 21:30 – 22:45

Caroline Polachek 20:00 – 21:00

Editors 18:30 – 19:30

Slowdive 17:00 – 18:00

Cat Burns 15:30 – 16:30

The Big Moon 14:00 – 15:00

Cmat 12:30 – 13:30

The Love Buzz 11:15 – 12:00

The Acoustic Stage

Friday

The Saw Doctors 21:30 – 22:45

Steve Earle 20:00 – 21:00

Gavin James 18:30 – 19:30

Newton Faulkner 17:00 – 18:00

Seth Lakeman 16:00 – 16:40

The Mary Wallopers 15:00 – 15:40

Martin Stephenson & the Daintees 14:00 – 14:40

Sniff ‘n’ the Tears 13:00 – 13:40

Allison Russell 12:10 – 12:40

Al Lewis 11:30 – 12:00

Saturday

Paul Carrack 21:30 – 22:45

Glen Hansard 20:00 – 21:00

Glenn Tilbrook and Beautiful Landing 18:30 – 19:30

Richard Thompson 17:00 – 18:00

Badly Drawn Boy 16:00 – 16:40

The Sharon Shannon Trio 15:00 – 15:40

The Magic Numbers 14:00 – 14:40

Roo Panes 13:00 – 13:40

Katya 12:10 – 12:40

Clare Sands 11:30 – 12:00

Sunday

Rickie Lee Jones 21:30 – 22:45

Gilbert O’sullivan 20:00 – 21:00

The Bootleg Beatles 18:30 – 19:30

Laura Cantrell 17:30 – 18:10

Toyah Willcox & Robert Fripp 16:10 – 17:10

Bird on the Wire: the Songs of Leonard Cohen 15:00 – 15:50

Rumer 14:00 – 14:40

Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman 13:00 – 13:40

Naomi Kimpenu (Etc Finalist) 12:10 – 12:40

Angeline Morrison 11:30 – 12:00

Arcadia

Friday

Sherelle 02:00 – 03:00

Floating Points B2b Daphni 00:30 – 02:00

The Chemical Brothers (Dj Set) 22:30 – 00:30

Elkka 21:30 – 22:30

Saturday

Vtss 02:00 – 03:00

Skream B2b Interplanetary Criminal 01:00 – 02:00

Skepta B2b Jammer 00:00 – 01:00

Mk 23:00 – 00:00

Chloe Robinson B2b Plastician 22:00 – 23:00

Dr Banana 21:30 – 22:00

Sunday

Wilkinson 01:30 – 02:30

Hybrid Minds Ft Tempaz 00:30 – 01:30

Shy Fx Ft Stamina Mc 23:30 – 00:30

Dj Q B2b Yung Singh 22:30 – 23:30

Dj Flight 21:45 – 22:30

Ruffneck Ting 30 Ft Dazee, Euphonique, Jenni Groves & Jakes 21:00 – 21:45

Dubkasm 20:15 – 21:00

The Levels

Thursday

Vtss 01:30 – 03:00

Sherelle B2b I. Jordan 00:00 – 01:30

Ki/ki 22:30 – 00:00

Paranoid London (Live) 21:30 – 22:30

Palms Trax B2b Job Jobse 19:30 – 21:30

Shanti Celeste B2b Danielle 18:00 – 19:30

Friday

LF System 01:30 – 03:00

Micheal Bibi 00:00 – 01:30

Eli Brown 22:30 – 00:00

Camelphat 21:00 – 22:30

Ewan Mcvicar B2b Kettama 19:30 – 21:00

Folamour 18:00 – 19:30

Jayda G 16:30 – 18:00

La La 15:00 – 16:30

Manami B2b Demi Riquísimo 13:30 – 15:00

Pretty Girl 12:00 – 13:30

Saturday

Nia Archives Presents Up Ya Archives: Nia Archives, Izco & Reek0, Vanessa Maria 00:30 – 03:00

Katy B B2b Emerald 23:00 – 00:30

Girls Don’t Sync 21:30 – 23:00

Sub Focus 20:00 – 21:30

Sicaria W/ P Money 18:45 – 19:30

Sicaria 18:00 – 18:45

Digital Mystikz (Mala & Coki) 16:30 – 18:00

Flava D 15:00 – 16:30

4am Kru 13:45 – 15:00

Goddard. W/ Tempza 12:00 – 13:30

Sunday

Daphni 01:00 – 02:30

Saoirse 23:30 – 01:00

Batu B2b Anz 22:00 – 23:30

Taahliah 21:30 – 22:00

Gerd Janson 19:00 – 21:30

Salute B2b Dj Boring 16:30 – 18:30

Mella Dee B2b Tai Lokun 14:30 – 16:30

Hagop Tchaparian 13:30 – 14:30

Suchi 12:00 – 13:30

BBC Music Introducing

Thursday

BBC R1 Dance Takeover 18:00 – 23:00

Friday

Diana Drill 13:00 – 13:30

Nieve Ella 14:00 – 14:30

Gardna 15:00 – 15:30

Elmiene 16:00 – 16:30

Tba 17:00 – 17:30

Juice Menace 18:00 – 18:30

Stone 19:00 – 19:30

Dylan 20:00 – 20:30

BBC Radio 6 Music: Indie Forever Live at Glastonbury 21:00 – 23:00

Saturday

Run Logan Run 13:00 – 13:30

Eaves Wilder 14:00 – 14:30

Ellie Dixon 15:00 – 15:30

Vlure 16:00 – 16:30

Wunderhorse 17:00 – 17:30

Deyaz 18:00 – 18:30

Bbc 1xtra at Glastonbury With Dj Target & Friends 19:00 – 21:00

Bbc 1xtra at Glastonbury With Dj Target 21:00 – 23:00

Sunday

Mother Sky 13:00 – 13:30

Prima Queen 14:00 – 14:30

Coach Party 15:00 – 15:30

Debbie 16:00 – 16:30

Tba 17:00 – 17:30

Lovejoy 18:00 – 18:30

Tara Lily 19:00 – 19:30

Cassyette 20:00 – 20:30

BBC Asian Network Certified at Glastonbury With Dj Manara 21:00 – 23:00

Glade

Thursday

Daniel Avery B2b Richard Fearless 00:35 – 02:25

Denis Sulta 23:05 – 00:30

Ewan Mcvicar 22:05 – 23:05

Arielle Free 21:05 – 22:05

Crazy P Sound System 20:00 – 21:00

Example 19:00 – 19:55

Girls Don’t Sync 18:00 – 19:00

Friday

Danny Howard 01:45 – 02:55

Faithless Dj Set 00:35 – 01:45

Carl Cox 23:00 – 00:30

Enzo Siragusa 21:30 – 22:50

Dennis Ferrer 20:00 – 21:30

Syreeta 18:45 – 20:00

Black Box 17:40 – 18:40

Gok Wan 16:10 – 17:30

English Disco Lovers 14:10 – 16:10

Mark Sinclair 13:00 – 14:10

Saturday

The Egg 01:30 – 02:55

Youth 00:30 – 01:30

The Steve Hillage Band 23:15 – 00:30

Dutty Moonshine Big Band 21:45 – 22:45

Mista Trick Collective 20:15 – 21:15

Don Letts 18:45 – 19:45

Dreadzone 17:40 – 18:45

African Head Charge Feat Gaudi 16:00 – 17:10

Youth B2b Gaudi 14:00 – 15:10

Channel One Soundsystem 12:30 – 14:00

Sunday

Kölsch 22:30 – 00:00

Sarah Story 21:30 – 22:30

Mantra of the Cosmos 20:20 – 21:20

Tony Andrews Eclectic Groove 18:50 – 19:50

K-klass 17:40 – 18:40

Karen Nyame Kg 16:00 – 17:10

Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra 14:25 – 15:55

Guy.in.glasses 13:45 – 14:25

Cassetteboy Vs Dj Rubbish 13:00 – 13:45

Xicome the Call of Quetzalcoatl 12:00 – 12:50

If you’re not attending the festival, here’s how you can watch at home.