Glastonbury 2024 – live: Festival fans and booked acts react to line-up announcement
All the reactions and updates you need as Emily Eavis finally reveals headliners
The music world is reacting to the announcement of this year’s Glastonbury line-up.
After what has been a lengthier wait than usual, Emily Eavis and her team or festival organisers have finally dropped the 2024 poster, which boasts the three headliners set to perform on the Pyramid Stage in June.
Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay, in what will be their fifth headline slot, are top billing, with Shania Twain taking on Legend slot duties.
While many ticketowners are expressing excitement about the forthcoming sold-out festival, there is an air of disappointment due to the fact that many rumoured high-profile musicians – including Madonna, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen – are absent from the line-up.
Find all the updates from the Glastonbury 2024 announcement below
This year’s line-up in full
The full Glastonbury 2024 line-up, with stage breakdown, can be found here.
It’s worth noting that more acts will be announced as the festival date grows nearer.
It’s set to take place from 26 to 30 June.
Glastonbury 2024 line-up revealed as two female artists to headline festival
Line-up comes after months of speculation about this year’s headlineers
And, after what felt like an endless wait, the Glastonbury line-up has been announced!
We’ll be breaking down this year’s bursting roster of musicians, and sharing reactions as they roll in.
