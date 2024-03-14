Jump to content

Glastonbury 2024 – live: Festival fans and booked acts react to line-up announcement

All the reactions and updates you need as Emily Eavis finally reveals headliners

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 14 March 2024 09:57
Shania Twain confirms legends slot at Glastonbury in video message to fans

The music world is reacting to the announcement of this year’s Glastonbury line-up.

After what has been a lengthier wait than usual, Emily Eavis and her team or festival organisers have finally dropped the 2024 poster, which boasts the three headliners set to perform on the Pyramid Stage in June.

Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay, in what will be their fifth headline slot, are top billing, with Shania Twain taking on Legend slot duties.

While many ticketowners are expressing excitement about the forthcoming sold-out festival, there is an air of disappointment due to the fact that many rumoured high-profile musicians – including Madonna, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen – are absent from the line-up.

Find all the updates from the Glastonbury 2024 announcement below

This year’s line-up in full

The full Glastonbury 2024 line-up, with stage breakdown, can be found here.

It’s worth noting that more acts will be announced as the festival date grows nearer.

It’s set to take place from 26 to 30 June.

Glastonbury 2024 line-up revealed as two female artists to headline festival

Line-up comes after months of speculation about this year’s headlineers

And, after what felt like an endless wait, the Glastonbury line-up has been announced!

We’ll be breaking down this year’s bursting roster of musicians, and sharing reactions as they roll in.

