✕ Close Shania Twain confirms legends slot at Glastonbury in video message to fans

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The music world is reacting to the announcement of this year’s Glastonbury line-up.

After what has been a lengthier wait than usual, Emily Eavis and her team or festival organisers have finally dropped the 2024 poster, which boasts the three headliners set to perform on the Pyramid Stage in June.

Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay, in what will be their fifth headline slot, are top billing, with Shania Twain taking on Legend slot duties.

While many ticketowners are expressing excitement about the forthcoming sold-out festival, there is an air of disappointment due to the fact that many rumoured high-profile musicians – including Madonna, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen – are absent from the line-up.

Find all the updates from the Glastonbury 2024 announcement below