Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you missed out on tickets during November’s general sale for Glastonbury 2024, fear not, because there is still a chance to secure a ticket via resale.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are headlining at Worthy Farm this year, with country-pop legend Shania Twain taking the Legends’ slot.

The line-up poster also reveals that LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Cyndi Lauper, and Janelle Monae are set to play the Pyramid Stage in the afternoon and evening slots, while other artists to take the main stage include Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Michael Kiwanuka, and Paloma Faith.

General sale tickets for the annual event, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between 26 and 30 June, sold out within an hour when they were released in November last year.

But there’s still time to secure your spot. Glastonbury has confirmed the dates for its annual resale and there are two to mark in your diary.

On Thursday 18 April at 6pm BST, the ticket and coach package option will go on resale. On Sunday 21 April at 9am BST, the remaining general admission tickets will be up for grabs.

The number of tickets that are made available depends on how many people did not pay the full amount after putting down their deposits in November.

Last year, resale tickets sold out in seven minutes, so you need to make sure you’re organised in advance – and that includes being registered.

Dua Lipa is headlining Glastonbury Festival ( Getty Images for Permanent Press )

Glastonbury organisers urge fans to purchase tickets only through official festival channels to avoid scams or unexpected charges.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

If you manage to bag yourself resale tickets, you must pay for them in full at the point of booking: £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets.

Besides the general resale, another great way to get into Glastonbury is by volunteering. Registration to volunteer for charities WaterAid and Oxfam have closed, but spaces do occasionally become available if people drop out.

Registration is still open to volunteer with Greenpeace: anyone who is selected will be granted free entry to the festival and three meals a day. In return, you are expected to work a minimum of five eight-hour shifts during the festival between 25 June and 1 July.