Glastonbury tickets 2025 live: Coach tickets now sold out as festival-goers hit out at ‘horrendous’ new system
Fans hoping to get tickets for next year’s Worthy Farm event are having to navigate new queuing system for first time
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The first round of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 have now sold out, with disappointed hopefuls hitting out at the “horrendous” new system for queuing.
Thousands of punters missed out after the sought-after ticket packages, including coach travel, for next year’s event at Worthy Farm sold out in 30 minutes on Thursday evening.
The unlucky fans who did not bag a ticket took to social media to slam the new system, which was introduced for the first time this year and had already sparked concerns ahead of the sale at 6pm.
One addressed the festival’s organiser as they posted on social media: “@emilyeavis why oh why have have you input this system. Worse than before. Punters hate it being out of their control. It’s horrendous.”
Fans were “randomly assigned a place in a queue”, according to the Glastonbury website, rather than having to refresh the holding page when the tickets went live.
No headliners have been announced for next year’s festival – but demand was expected to be higher than ever as Glastonbury, which is set for between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June, will be taking a year off in 2026.
Around 2.5 million people competed for 210,000 Glastonbury tickets overall last year
Around 2.5 million people competed for 210,000 Glastonbury tickets overall last year.
Coach tickets sold out within 25 minutes for Glastonbury 2024, while standard tickets were all bought within an hour, with the usual rush for tickets and ensuing website crash.
The lineup included SZA, Charli XCX, Coldplay, and Dua Lipa.
Meanwhile, the first group of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 sold out in 30 minutes, organisers have confirmed, with general admission tickets going on sale on Sunday.
Cost of Glastonbury ticket rises by more than £100 in last six years
The cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by more than £100 in the last six years.
The festival, which takes place between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June 2025, has revealed that ticket prices to Glastonbury 2025 have increased by £13.50 on last year, with a general admission full weekend ticket now costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. General admission tickets to the 2024 event cost £360.
This means that the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by £108.50 in the last six years, as tickets in 2019 cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.
The change was confirmed on Tuesday 5 November, ahead of the sales on 14 and 17 November.
Five tips and tricks to help you secure your tickets on Sunday
• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.
• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury See Tickets website at precisely 9am on 17 November for general sale. So set your alarms!
• Money at the ready. Once you reach the payment page you will have five minutes to submit your payment information, so make sure you enter all the information accurately and have your details ready. The time remaining will be shown on the right hand side of your screen.
• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.
• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.
Why was the ticket booking system changed this year?
Disappointed Glastonbury fans have hit out at the new booking system for the festival as they missed out in tickets in the coach sale.
The change came after a spotlight was shone on various issues within online ticket selling including the use of dynamic pricing and tickets being resold by touts.
The subject made headlines after the release of Oasis tickets in September prompted the government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of prices surging in line with demand.
Tickets for Glastonbury risen in cost this year – again
Tickets for Glastonbury have risen in cost this year – again.
The 2025 festival cost £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee, which is a £18.50 rise from the 2024 price of £355 plus a £5 booking fee.
Demand for Glastonbury 2025 set to be higher than ever with upcoming fallow year
Demand for Glastonbury this year was expected to be higher than ever as the festival will be taking a year off in 2026.
Festival organiser Emily Eavis has previously said 2026 will be a fallow year for Glastonbury, to allow the land to rest and recover.
First group of tickets for Glastonbury 2025 sold out in 30 minutes, organisers confirm
The first group of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 sold out in 30 minutes, organisers have confirmed.
After sale for coach travel tickets opened at 6pm this evening, a statement from the official festival X account announced at 6.32pm that tickets had “sold out”, alongside a note on its website.
“The Glastonbury 2025 tickets + coach travel which were on sale this evening have now all been sold,” it said.
“Our thanks to everyone who bought one.
“Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning – and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK.”
Glastonbury fans suggest there were 44 bars in ticket queue
Glastonbury fans have suggested there were 44 bars in the queue to get coach tickets for next year’s festival.
Punters are attempting to work out the new system ahead of the general admission sale for the festival on Sunday.
One Glastonbury fan account posted on X: “So, apparently, there are around 44 bars. I was on 2 all through it. My mate got to 39. Well done to everyone who got them. Roll on Sunday!”
Will Oasis be playing Glastonbury in 2025?
Oasis have ruled out a sensational return to Worthy Farm putting an end to growing rumours that the band were intending on crowning their reunion with a headline slot at Glastonbury.
Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher officially buried the hatchet after an infamous backstage bust-up ahead of a 2009 festival date led to their split, setting the stage for a lucrative European tour in 2025.
Over the last 15 years, the musicians have repeatedly fielded – and fuelled – reports of a reunion, and will now perform together for a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer. Pre-sale ballots are now open.
Will Oasis be playing Glastonbury in 2025?
Band have officially ruled themselves out of any festival appearances
When will Glastonbury 2025 general admission tickets go on sale
All is not lost for the unlucky music fans who did not manage to get themselves a Glastonbury 2025 ticket in the coach sale this evening – as the general admission tickets are going on sale over the weekend.
Start preparing yourselves for an early night on Saturday, as punters are advised to be prepared well ahead of time before the sale begins at 9am on Sunday (17 November).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments