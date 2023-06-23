Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s that time of the year again – Worthy Farm’s gates have swung open and Glastonbury Festival 2023 is officially underway.

Festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis signalled the start of the five-day event on Wednesday (21 June), welcoming thousands of guests to the grounds.

You can keep up with all things Glastonbury here.

By the time of Elton John’s farewell UK performance on Sunday night, hundreds of artists will have graced the many stages of the festival.

Other acts on the roster this year include Arctic Monkeys, Guns N Roses, Cat Stevens, Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Lewis Capaldi and Queens of the Stone Age.

Fears still swirl around the involvement of Arctic Monkeys after frontman Alex Turner came down with laryngitis last week and was forced to cancel their Dublin gig.

Though the musical aspect of the festival kicks off on Friday, the fun began as soon as people stepped on site.

Here’s a look at some of the best pictures from the site so far...

Welcome from Michael and Emily!

(Getty Images)

The father-daughter team of Michael and Emily Eavis declared the festival open at 8am on Wednesday.

Michael founded Glastonbury Festival in 1970 which was attended by 1500 people – a fraction of its 210,000 capacity today.

Emily Eavis (PA)

Emily became the co-organiser of the event with her father in 1999 after the death of her mother, Jean. She is in charge of the line-up each year.

Smile, you’re at Glastonbury!

Happy people at Glastonbury (Getty Images)

A sign reading Happy Days Are Here! at Glastonbury (Getty Images)

There’s just something about Glasto – as soon as people get through the gates, they can’t help but celebrate, even while lugging bags of food and camping equipment.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Pitching tents

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

A necessary part of the Glastonbury experience is camping, and it’s essential to get your tent situation sorted as soon as possible to avoid drama later.

Stone garden sunset

The first day of Glastonbury coincided with the Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year. Traditionally people have marked the day by going to Stonehenge at sunrise and sunset.

Since the festival folks couldn’t bring Stonehenge to them, they did the next best thing on the grounds.

(AFP via Getty)

(Getty Images)

The stone circle is something of a sacred space at the festival, and thousands make a point to visit the mini monument each year.

Hot weather blues

This year’s proceedings take place amid something of a heatwave across the UK. (You can keep up with the weather at Glastonbury here.)

People are figuring out how to stay cool (or how to avoid queues at the showers) in innovative ways... who said watering cans are just for flowers?

Cooling down done the Glasto way (Getty Images)

Yoga at Glastonbury (Getty Images)

Did somebody call for a sun salutation? Day 2 started with a good stretch, as people had the opportunity to take part in some yoga as a festival community.

The peace parade

Glastonbury peace parade (Getty Images)

Emphasising the wholesome spirit fostered on the festival grounds, Day 2 also featured a man in Native American traditional dress leading a peace parade.

Zebratastic scenes

Friends in zebra-lined suits (Getty Images)

Glastonbury styles may change with the years, but it is always a place to let loose and wear your most daring and fashion-forward items.

Here’s a group of friends who are embracing their animal sides with their zebra-themed outfits. For more fashion at Glastonbury, you can have a look here.