The Glastonbury Festival 2024 ticket sale will take place today (16 November), after being delayed by two weeks due to an issue with registration.

A statement was posted to the Glastonbury website just hours before coach tickets were due to go on sale on Thursday 2 November.

“Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were,” the statement said.

“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday 6 November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday 13 November.”

Tickets plus coach travel will now go on sale at 6pm GMT on Thursday 16 November, while general admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 19 November. Organisers have urged anyone hoping to buy a ticket to check their existing registration immediately or submit a new registration.