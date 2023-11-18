Glastonbury 2024 ticket updates: Sunday general sale looms after two-week delay
Coach tickets sold out in just 25 minutes, while general admission tickets will be up for grabs this Sunday
Coach tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 sold out in 25 minutes on Thursday (16 November), after being delayed by two weeks due to an issue with registration.
A statement was posted to the Glastonbury website just hours before the tickets were due to go on sale on Thursday 2 November announcing that the sale date had been pushed back.
Tickets plus coach travel went on sale at 6pm GMT on Thursday 16 November, while general admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 19 November. Organisers have urged anyone hoping to buy a ticket to check their existing registration immediately or submit a new registration.
The sale comes as rumours swirl around potential headliners for next year’s festival at Worthy Farm. Following criticism over 2023’s all-male headliners, co-organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that two female acts could top the Pyramid Stage next year, with another booked for the Legends slot.
Top tips for getting tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024
After the hiccup with registration earlier this month, things should hopefully run more smoothly as tickets go on general sale on Sunday (19 November).
Here’s our music correspondent Roisin O’Connor’s top tips to help ensure you get those Glastonbury 2024 tickets:
• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.
• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury website at precisely 6pm on 16 November, or 9am on 19 November for general sale. So set your alarms!
• Money at the ready. Make sure your correct bank details, including the right billing address, and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets). Accept the terms and conditions and make sure you complete the check out within the allocated time slot.
• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.
• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.
We’re back folks! Building up the excitement early as tickets go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday (19 November). Check out our pinned post for our top tips on how to give yourself the best chance of landing the coveted tickets.
Going... Going... Gone! Tickets sold out in 25 minutes
That’s all, folks. Coach tickets for Glastonbury 2024 have officially sold out – it took just 25 minutes.
Fear not, though. If you have other means of transport, general tickets will go on sale on Sunday, 19 November at 9am GMT.
See Tickets issues warning
See Tickets has warned hopefuls that “any departures for @Glastonbury 2024 showing as ‘tickets not available’ are now fully booked, please select an alternative departure day/time.”
Wednesday coach tickets sold out
Unsurprisingly, it took just 15 minutes for the Wednesday coach tickets to sell out. Thursday still available for now it seems...
Glastonbury hopefuls react as The Great Queue commences
Some brilliant reactions are already pouring in on Twitter/X as people sit on the holding site.
It’s important to laugh through the pain.
The time is now: Glastonbury tickets on sale
This is it folks! Glastonbury tickets including coach travel are online now. If you haven’t already, follow the link below.
Good luck!
How many people tried to get tickets last year?
This is probably the last thing you’ll want to hear, but I’m feeling mischievous. Last year, about 2.5 million people tried to get tickets to Glastonbury with capacity locked at 210,000.
Those odds may not look great, but fear not – we’re here to give you the best shot possible. Take a look at our top tips pinned to the top of this blog and make sure you’re as ready as can be when tickets drop at 6pm.
Emily Eavis drops headliner hints
Last month, Glasto organiser Emily Eavis dropped some major hints about the 2024 headliners, revealing that the legend slot will be a female act.
“2024 is still a little up in the air,” she told Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw on the 26 October episode of their podcast, Sidetracked with Annie and Nick.
“And I thought it was kind of taking shape and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July. This year we’re holding out for a little bit longer and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible.’ Thank God we held the slot.”
She continued: “It is difficult with female artists because there aren’t enough headliners. But we’re also creating them. We’re putting the bands and female artists on smaller stages and bringing them through all the time so I feel like the pool is going to be bigger soon. And who knows next year we might get two… And certainly I can say that the legend is female.”
Read more:
Emily Eavis drops major hints about Glastonbury 2024 headliners
Glastonbury has faced criticism in the past over lack of female headliners
Glastonbury organiser responds to 2024 headliner ‘leak’
Days after ticket sales for next year’s edition of the Worthy Farm festival were pushed back by two weeks, a leak claimed to know who the three main performers on the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage would be.
On Saturday (4 November), MailOnline ran a report claiming that the three headliners had been confirmed as Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay.
This lineup would have matched with Eavis’s hint that two female artists will headline next year, after Glastonbury was criticised for the all-male artists topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage this year.
While Arctic Monkeys and Elton John were originally signed up to perform, it was widely rumoured that Guns N’ Roses replaced US pop star Taylor Swift, who apparently pulled out due to commitments for her Eras tour.
Despite strong rumours that Madonna will headline next year, Eavis debunked the entire report as “untrue”, writing on Twitter the following day: “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing next year at Glastonbury.
Read more:
Eavis said headline acts won’t be revealed until the new year as it’s ‘changing every day’
