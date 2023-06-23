Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Kendall in the wind’: Our favourite flags so far at Glastonbury 2023

From pop culture references and political nods, festival-goers never fail to impress us with their handiwork

Annabel Nugent
Friday 23 June 2023 17:14
Comments
Glastonbury: Drone footage shows how big festival really is

Glastonbury 2023 is well underway, with the iconic music festival going full steam ahead at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The live music on the main stages began on Friday (23 June), but ticket-holders have been entering the site since the gates were opened by co-organiser Emily Eavis at 8am on Wednesday (21 June).

This year’s festival welcomes huge acts including Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Guns n’ Roses, Lana Del Rey and Elton John.

Follow along with all the updates from Glastonbury at our live blog

You can also find a full breakdown of the line-up and stage times here.

Recommended

Those tuning into the BBC broadcast from home can find a full schedule of coverage – which includes live sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages – here.

While music is the main attraction at Glastonbury, the Somerset festival has plenty on offer for art-lovers too, not least by the campers themselves.

Every year, hundreds of festival-goers bring along flags to the campsite.

(PA)

There are logistical reasons – for example, it’s a lot easier to find your tent in the night if there’s a ginormous picture of Harry Styles flying above it – but the tradition also makes for some great flag-spotting.

From quirky to funny, weird to political,here are some of the best flags we’ve seen at Glastonbury so far…

Kendall in the Wind: A ‘Succession’ nod to Jeremy Strong’s divisive character as well as one of Elton John’s biggest songs, “Candle in the Wind”

(The Independent / Photographer)

‘Superbad’ fans will appreciate this reference to Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s iconic character McLovin

(The Independent / Photographer)

An Elton John reference ahead of the Rocket Man’s performance

(The Independent / Photographer)

A Rishi Sunak / Will Smith mash-up

(The Independent / Photographer)

Recommended

It may not be flying, but this artwork is worthy of a special mention

(The Independent / Photographer)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in