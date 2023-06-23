‘Kendall in the wind’: Our favourite flags so far at Glastonbury 2023

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury 2023 is well underway, with the iconic music festival going full steam ahead at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The live music on the main stages began on Friday (23 June), but ticket-holders have been entering the site since the gates were opened by co-organiser Emily Eavis at 8am on Wednesday (21 June).

This year’s festival welcomes huge acts including Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Guns n’ Roses, Lana Del Rey and Elton John.

You can also find a full breakdown of the line-up and stage times here.

Those tuning into the BBC broadcast from home can find a full schedule of coverage – which includes live sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages – here.

While music is the main attraction at Glastonbury, the Somerset festival has plenty on offer for art-lovers too, not least by the campers themselves.

Every year, hundreds of festival-goers bring along flags to the campsite.

There are logistical reasons – for example, it’s a lot easier to find your tent in the night if there’s a ginormous picture of Harry Styles flying above it – but the tradition also makes for some great flag-spotting.

From quirky to funny, weird to political,here are some of the best flags we’ve seen at Glastonbury so far…

Kendall in the Wind: A ‘Succession’ nod to Jeremy Strong’s divisive character as well as one of Elton John’s biggest songs, “Candle in the Wind” (The Independent / Photographer)

‘Superbad’ fans will appreciate this reference to Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s iconic character McLovin (The Independent / Photographer)

An Elton John reference ahead of the Rocket Man’s performance (The Independent / Photographer)

A Rishi Sunak / Will Smith mash-up (The Independent / Photographer)