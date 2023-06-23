‘Kendall in the wind’: Our favourite flags so far at Glastonbury 2023
From pop culture references and political nods, festival-goers never fail to impress us with their handiwork
Glastonbury 2023 is well underway, with the iconic music festival going full steam ahead at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
The live music on the main stages began on Friday (23 June), but ticket-holders have been entering the site since the gates were opened by co-organiser Emily Eavis at 8am on Wednesday (21 June).
This year’s festival welcomes huge acts including Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Guns n’ Roses, Lana Del Rey and Elton John.
Follow along with all the updates from Glastonbury at our live blog
You can also find a full breakdown of the line-up and stage times here.
Those tuning into the BBC broadcast from home can find a full schedule of coverage – which includes live sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages – here.
While music is the main attraction at Glastonbury, the Somerset festival has plenty on offer for art-lovers too, not least by the campers themselves.
Every year, hundreds of festival-goers bring along flags to the campsite.
There are logistical reasons – for example, it’s a lot easier to find your tent in the night if there’s a ginormous picture of Harry Styles flying above it – but the tradition also makes for some great flag-spotting.
From quirky to funny, weird to political,here are some of the best flags we’ve seen at Glastonbury so far…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies