Glastonbury tickets 2025 live: Festival-goers hit out at ‘horrendous’ new system as general sale looms
Fans hoping to get tickets for next year’s Worthy Farm event are having to navigate new queuing system for first time
The Glastonbury Festival 2025 general sale is set to arrive days after coach tickets sold out in 30 minutes.
Festival organisers debuted a new system for ticket buyers on Thursday (14 November), but many disappointed hopefuls branded it “horrendous” after all the tickets were whipped up.
According to the Glastonbury website, fans were “randomly assigned a place in a queue” rather than having to refresh the holding page when the tickets went live.
The unlucky fans who did not bag a ticket took to social media to slam the new system, which was introduced for the first time this year and had already sparked concerns ahead of the sale at 6pm.
One addressed the festival’s organiser as they posted on social media: “@emilyeavis why oh why have have you input this system. Worse than before. Punters hate it being out of their control. It’s horrendous.”
No headliners have been announced for next year’s festival – but demand is expected to be higher than ever as Glastonbury, which is set for between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June, will be taking a year off in 2026.
How to use the new queue system
Once people are in the queue, a progress bar will indicate how close they are to reaching the booking page.
Glastonbury fans are asked not to refresh the page or use multiple devices or tabs, or they risk losing their place in the queue.
Once they reach the front of the queue, they will be asked to enter the registration number and postcode for the lead booker and up to five other people for whom they are attempting to book tickets.
Ticket-buyers are given 10 minutes to complete the page before their session expires, however, tickets are not allocated at this point.
They will then be asked to check the names of the people they’re booking tickets for, as these cannot be changed once they proceed with the booking.
Once all the information is confirmed, fans will be asked to proceed to the payment page, which will ask them to confirm a billing address and payment information, along with accepting the terms and conditions before completing checkout within the allotted time.
Fans are also warned not to minimise or click away from the tab at this point. Tickets will not be allocated until payment has been processed.
Ticket and coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm (GMT) on Thursday 14 November, while the general admissions tickets sale will take place at 9am (GMT) on Sunday 17 November.
Festival-goers had to navigate a new booking process when the sale for coach travel tickets opened at 6pm on Thursday.
Fans were “randomly assigned a place in a queue” rather than having to refresh the holding page when the tickets went live.
“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” a statement on the Glastonbury website said.
“Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.”
The statement said that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.
Sunday (17 November) morning will end in jubilation for some and heartbreak for many more as general sale tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 go on sale.
No headliners have been confirmed as of yet, but Eminem, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen are rumoured to be among them.
Demand is expected to be higher than ever as the event takes a year off in 2026.
The Independent has put together this handy guide of tips and tricks to give yourself the best odds at landing those coveted tickets; however, if you’re in the millions who don’t end up managing to get their hands on one, here are some other ways to get into Glastonbury – and no, we’re not talking about jumping the fence.
Around 2.5 million people competed for 210,000 Glastonbury tickets overall last year
Around 2.5 million people competed for 210,000 Glastonbury tickets overall last year.
Coach tickets sold out within 25 minutes for Glastonbury 2024, while standard tickets were all bought within an hour, with the usual rush for tickets and ensuing website crash.
The lineup included SZA, Charli XCX, Coldplay, and Dua Lipa.
Meanwhile, the first group of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 sold out in 30 minutes, organisers have confirmed, with general admission tickets going on sale on Sunday.
The cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by more than £100 in the last six years.
The festival, which takes place between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June 2025, has revealed that ticket prices to Glastonbury 2025 have increased by £13.50 on last year, with a general admission full weekend ticket now costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. General admission tickets to the 2024 event cost £360.
This means that the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by £108.50 in the last six years, as tickets in 2019 cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.
The change was confirmed on Tuesday 5 November, ahead of the sales on 14 and 17 November.
Five tips and tricks to help you secure your tickets on Sunday
• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.
• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury See Tickets website at precisely 9am on 17 November for general sale. So set your alarms!
• Money at the ready. Once you reach the payment page you will have five minutes to submit your payment information, so make sure you enter all the information accurately and have your details ready. The time remaining will be shown on the right hand side of your screen.
• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.
• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.
Why was the ticket booking system changed this year?
Disappointed Glastonbury fans have hit out at the new booking system for the festival as they missed out in tickets in the coach sale.
The change came after a spotlight was shone on various issues within online ticket selling including the use of dynamic pricing and tickets being resold by touts.
The subject made headlines after the release of Oasis tickets in September prompted the government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of prices surging in line with demand.
Demand for Glastonbury 2025 set to be higher than ever with upcoming fallow year
Demand for Glastonbury this year was expected to be higher than ever as the festival will be taking a year off in 2026.
Festival organiser Emily Eavis has previously said 2026 will be a fallow year for Glastonbury, to allow the land to rest and recover.
First group of tickets for Glastonbury 2025 sold out in 30 minutes, organisers confirm
The first group of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 sold out in 30 minutes, organisers have confirmed.
After sale for coach travel tickets opened at 6pm this evening, a statement from the official festival X account announced at 6.32pm that tickets had “sold out”, alongside a note on its website.
“The Glastonbury 2025 tickets + coach travel which were on sale this evening have now all been sold,” it said.
“Our thanks to everyone who bought one.
“Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning – and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK.”
