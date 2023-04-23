Jump to content

Liveupdated1682239185

Glastonbury resale: Tickets sold out in six minutes ahead of festival headlined by Elton John and Arctic Monkeys

Music fans scramble to secure their spot at the 2023 festival

Annabel Nugent
Sunday 23 April 2023 09:39
Comments
Arcadia - Metamorphosis - Glastonbury

In just two months, Worthy Farm is transformed into a festival site with the return of Glastonbury this summer.

Now in its 51st year, Glastonbury 2023 will take place in Somerset between Wednesday and Sunday, 21 – 25 June.

Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, and Guns N’ Roses are among the artists to have been confirmed by co-organiser Emily Eavis, who also addressed the controversy surrounding the all-male headliners.

While the large majority of tickets were sold in November, music fans had another chance to secure their place at this year’s event with a “very limited number” of tickets on sale this week.

The first batch of resale tickets, which included coach travel, were sold on Thursday (20 April). The second and final portion of resale tickets – not including travel – were available for purchase at 9am today (Sunday 23 April).

It took less than six minutes, however, for all of the tickets to be sold, leaving many, many disappointed music fans airing their grievances with the system on social media.

Follow along with live updates from the resale here…

1682239075

ICYMI

It took a total of six minutes for the resale tickets to sell out.

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:37
1682238833

We’d like to hear from you...

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:33
1682238651

Stuck on a holding page...

The announcement that the tickets were sold out was seemingly only shared on Twitter (at least initially), which left many hopefuls stuck on a holding page without a chance.

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:30
1682238282

Next steps if you did manage to nab a ticket!

For the lucky ones who did manage to net a ticket this morning – congratulations!

Within three hours (around 11am), you will receive an email with payment instructions. You must pay for your tickets by 11.59pm tomorrow to secure the booking.

Unlike with the original sale, attendees must pay the full ticket price in full when prompted, not just a deposit.

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:24
1682237946

Will there be another resale?

Unfortunately, today was the final chance to nab a general admissions ticket.

A limited amount of returned campervan tickets, Worthy View and Sticklinch accommodation, however, will go on sale to ticket holders at 12 noon on Thursday (27 April).

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:19
1682237803

What more can you do?

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:16
1682237735

ICYMI

It took less than six minutes for all of the resale tickets to sell out... I repeat, six minutes...

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:15
1682237578

People are not happy with how that went...

It’s safe to say that many people missed out in the six-minute window

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:12
1682237423

One word to describe it...

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:10
1682237293

Six minutes later...

Annabel Nugent23 April 2023 09:08

