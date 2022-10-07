Harry Styles cancels first show in Chicago due to crew illness
The date has been moved to the 10 October with the touring party exercising an ‘abundance of caution’
Harry Styles has cancelled the first show of his residency in Chicago due to tour party illness.
The announcement was made on Thursday (6 October) by The United Center in Chicago where the “Watermelon Sugar” star was due to perform, citing an “abundance of caution”.
“Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness,” wrote the venue on Twitter.
However, Styles has not included any update on his own social media, leaving a question over the health of the singer himself. Given that shows will continue from 8 October, it would be hoped that any touring illness is not serious.
The show would have been the first of six nights at the venue, which he will conclude on the 15 October. Styles will have two days off from gigging in between the shows.
While the first night has been moved, the venue assured that “all additional show dates will play as scheduled”.
Ticket holders from last night’s cancelled show can expect to receive an email from ticketmaster with all “purchased tickets honoured for the new date”.
The Chicago shows will all be supported by British singer Jessie Ware. Styles will then travel to Inglewood in California, for 15 shows supported by local musician Ben Harper.
Earlier this year the 28-year-old released his third album “Harry’s House”, which has since been nominated for a Mercury Prize.
