Glastonbury Festival 2023: How to watch the BBC’s live coverage
Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John will all be taking to the Pyramid stage for this year’s event
It might not be quite the same as being amongst the fields of festival flags, but if you missed out on tickets, there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.
Live sets from Worthy Farm will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the festival, which runs from Wednesday 21 – Sunday 25 June.
Coverage will be brought to audiences by presenters such as Jack Saunders, Clara Amfo, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne who will be joined by guests and artists at the festival.
BBC iPlayer’s dedicated Glastonbury channel will be live from Friday 23 June – Sunday 25 June (12pm–late), presenting 40 hours of coverage including live performances, preview programmes and more
The channel will feature the biggest sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages.
Over 90 sets and key tracks from the five filmed stages will be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer throughout the weekend, and for 30 days after broadcast. Highlights from the UK’s best emerging artists, who are performing on the BBC Music Introducing stage, will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer for a week after the festival (Monday 26 June - Friday 30 June).
On radio and BBC Sounds, 6 Music will broadcast All Day Glastonbury from Wednesday 21 June and there will be extensive coverage on Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and Radio 2.
As well as live coverage, the broadcaster is airing several shows in the lead-up to the event. This year will also see the launch of Pyramid Stage – Signed, a new stream that will see every Pyramid stage performance live in British Sign Language.
