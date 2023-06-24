How to watch Glastonbury live: BBC iPlayer stream, schedule and timing
How to watch the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo and Elton John on Pyramid stage
It might not be quite the same as being squished in a festival crowd, but if you missed out on tickets, there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.
Live sets from Worthy Farm will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the festival, which runs from Wednesday 21 – Sunday 25 June.
Coverage will be presented by Jack Saunders, Clara Amfo, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne, who will be joined by guests and artists at the festival. You can keep up with all things Glastonbury here.
BBC iPlayer’s dedicated Glastonbury channel will be live from Friday 23 June – Sunday 25 June (12pm–late), presenting 40 hours of coverage including live performances, preview programmes and more
The channel will feature the biggest sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages.
You can find the full list of who you can watch at home here:
Friday TV and iPlayer schedule
The One Show @ Glastonbury
7pm-7.30pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Glastonbury 2023
7.30pm - 9pm, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Highlights from: Texas, Gabriels and The Lightning Seeds
Plus intimate performances in the studio and live coverage from Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo.
Carly Rae Jepsen & Maisie Peters
7.30pm-9pm, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer
Glastonbury 2023
9pm-10.30pm, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Clara Amfo and Jo Whiley report live from the festival ahead of Arctic Monkeys headline. Highlights will also air from Royal Blood, Warpaint, Sparks and Young Fathers.
Fred Again.. At Glastonbury 2023
9pm-10pm, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer
Digga D & Shygirl At Glastonbury 2023
10pm-11pm, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer
Arctic Monkeys At Glastonbury 2023
10.30pm-12 am, BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Wizkid & Stefflon Don At Glastonbury 2023
11pm-12.30am, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer
Saturday TV and iPlayer schedule
Glastonbury 2023
5pm-9pm, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Clara Amfo, Lauren Laverne, Jack Saunders and Jo Whiley will present highlights from the likes of RAYE and Jacob Collier
Tom Grennan & Aitch
7pm-8pm, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer
Jacob Collier at Glastonbury 2023
8pm-9pm, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer
Lewis Capaldi & Lizzo
9pm-10pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Manic Street Preachers & Leftfield
9pm-11pm, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer
Guns N’ Roses At Glastonbury 2023
10pm-2am, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Fatboy Slim at Glastonbury 2023
11pm-12.15am, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer
Central Cee & Loyle Carner at Glastonbury 2023
12.15am-2am, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer
Sunday TV and iPlayer schedule
Rick Astley & Blondie at Glastonbury 2023
5pm-6pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Glastonbury 2023
6pm-9pm, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Clara Amfo, Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders present highlights from the likes of Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Becky Hill, Bristol Reggae Orchestra and the Windrush choir
The Chicks & Dermot Kennedy at Glastonbury 2023
7pm-9pm, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer
Elton John at Glastonbury 2023
9pm-11.05pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Barrington Levy & Candi Staton at Glastonbury 2023
9pm-10pm, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer
The War on Drugs & Queens of the Stone Age at Glastonbury 2023
10pm-12.15am, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer
Glastonbury 2023
11.05pm-12.20am, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Presenters take a look back at the highlights from the weekend.
On radio and BBC Sounds, 6 Music will broadcast All Day Glastonbury from Wednesday 21 June and there will be extensive coverage on Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and Radio 2.
As well as live coverage, the broadcaster is airing several shows in the lead-up to the event. This year will also see the launch of Pyramid Stage – Signed, a new stream that will see every Pyramid stage performance live in British Sign Language.
