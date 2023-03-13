Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian fans are thrilled about RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” picking up an Oscar for Best Original Song.

On Sunday (12 March), MM Keeravani and Chandrabose’s track created history by becoming the first song from an Indian film to win in the Best Song category.

In their acceptance speech, composer MM Keeravani said: “Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to the Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars.

“There was only one wish on my mind... RRR has to win, the pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.”

Ever since the award ceremony, many fans and celebrities from India have been unitedly celebrating this win.

“Congratulations to the entire Team of @RRRMovie! Feeling incredibly proud, thank you for representing India so gracefully,” Dr Urmila Gajapathi Raju Pusapati wrote on Twitter.

Actor Eesha Rebba added: “Proud moment for Indian cinema.”

Producer Naga Vamsi wrote: “Congratulations to the pride of our Telugu Cinema. #RRR has created history for every one of us. Really proud of you @mmkeeravaani garu for taking Telugu music global. Congrats to @tarak9999 garu, @AlwaysRamCharan garu, @ssrajamouli garu and the entire team of @RRRMovie.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the RRR team: “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global.

“It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud.”

Actor Prachika Tehlan wrote: “It feels immensely proud to be a part of the South Indian film industry. Congratulations team @RRRMovie @ssrajamouli you made india proud with yet another feather on the hat.”

Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote: “Naatu Naatu all the way. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan added: “Such a historic, proud & happy moment for Indian Cinema at #Oscars95! Many congratulations to the team of Best Documentary Short Film #TheElephantWhisperers and Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu !! More power to you all.”

Music director Pritam wrote: “A big congratulations to @mmkeeravaani sir, @boselyricist and team #RRR for winning the #Oscars for #NaatuNaatu. The acceptance speech has indeed put all of us on top of the WORLD.”

Politician Rahul Gandhi wrote: “The song India danced to has truly gone global!”

Indian National Congress’s president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote: “We join millions of Indians in rejoicing at the great news of #NaatuNaatu from ‘RRR’ winning the #Oscar for Best Original Song. Thank you bringing so much joy and happiness to India. Many Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie!”

Other than the Oscar, “Naatu Naatu” also won a Golden Globe award, a Critics Choice award, and a Sattelite Award this year.

The song’s video was shot in front of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s residence in 2021.