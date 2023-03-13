Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian film RRR’s hit song “Naatu Naatu” has won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

The song, which competed against Rihanna’s “Life Me Up” and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand”, created history by becoming the first song from an Indian film to win in the Best Song category.

In their acceptance speech, composer MM Keeravani said: “Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to the Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars.

“There was only one wish on my mind... RRR has to win, the pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.”

Right before Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose received their award, playback singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj took on the Oscars stage to perform a live rendition of “Naatu Naatu”.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone introduced the song, calling it an “irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves.”

Many fans and celebrities from around the world congratulated the song producers for their win.

Mahindra Group’s Anand Mahindra wrote: “Energy, optimism, partnership, winning against odds. #NaatuNaatu is not just a song: it’s a mini-epic movie. No wonder it had people everywhere rising to their feet. Even at the #Oscars. I bow low to @ssrajamouli MM Keeravani and Chandrabose.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi added: “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global.

“It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud.”

Rahul Gandhi wrote: “The song India danced to has truly gone global! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire RRR team for winning the Best Original Song at the Oscars for #NaatuNaatu.”

Other than the Oscar, “Naatu Naatu” also won a Golden Globe award, a Critics Choice award, and a Sattelite Award this year.

(Invision)

Indian short film The Elephant Whisperers also won an Oscar on Sunday (12 March) in the Best Documentary Short film category.

The documentary tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Bellie as they care for an orphaned baby elephant.

In her acceptance speech, director Kartiki Gonsalves said: “I stand here today to speak of the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share space with, and finally, coexistence.”

You can find the list of winners at the 2023 Oscars in full here.