Jamie Lynn Spears has offered her take on the famous kiss between her sister, pop star Britney Spears, and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The actor and singer is currently taking part in ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! In the latest episode, which aired on Friday 24 November, she discussed the performance and her relationship with her older sibling.

While in camp, First Dates star Fred Sirieix asked Jamie how the kiss came about at the VMAs, to which she said: “They just did it. I was at home watching like 'Oh okay, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can't wait.”

“Anything my sister did I always thought was the best, Jamie Lynn continued. “When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go.

“I was like ‘Don't talk about my sister, she's the best.’ And so literally I just thought - and by the way, in today's world that would mean nothing - but it was this iconic moment that they went with and it happened and it's what they did.”

The former Zoey 101 star, 32, said their mother felt the kiss was “artistic” and that Britney was “expressing herself”.

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori later asked if it was true that she does not get on with her sister now, to which she responded: “I love my sister.”

Britney Spears and Madonna kissing at 2003 VMAs (Getty Images)

Jamie Lynn later took part in a challenge with EastEnders actor Danielle Harold, where they were pitted against This Morning host Josie Gibson and JLS singer Marvin Humes.

She and Gibson both had to dress in a giant sponge costume, while Harold and Humes operated showers that covered them in liquid. The away team then had to try and squeeze out all the liquid by jumping on top of Jamie and Harold.

(ITV)

Gibson and Humes were declared the winners after squeezing out the most liquid from the sponge costume.

Jamie Lynn has stayed relatively quiet about her famous sister during her time on I’m a Celeb, referring to herself as an “actress and singer”. She and Britney have publicly feuded in recent years, after the pop star accused Jamie Lynn of being complicit in her being kept under a conservatorship that removed her control over her business and personal affairs.

In one Instagram post, Britney slammed “the people closest to you who never showed up for you,” and referred to her youngest sister as a “mean a**” in a subsequent post.

Following the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in January 2022, Britney also hit out at her sister for “making money” off her name.

Jamie Lynn’s new reticence about Britney has become the subject of mockery from both TV viewers and I’m a Celeb hosts Ant and Dec.

She refused to mention Britney at all in the earlier episodes: when Gibson asked about her “musical family”, she acknowledged that her “mum played piano a lot”.

“Jamie Lynn Spears: actress and singer, but maybe best known for having one of the most famous siblings in the world,” Dec said when introducing her.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.