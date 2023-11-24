Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Lynn Spears was quizzed about her relationship with sister Britney Spears during Friday (24 November) night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

ITV’s reality show is back on our screens, with a new group of celebrities shacking up in the Australian jungle for three weeks of living on minimal rations and competing in tough trials.

Among the contestants finding life Down Under the hardest is Spears, the former Nickelodeon child star and sister of Britney Spears.

During her time in camp, Jamie Lynn has been reluctant to speak about her sister, referring to herself as an “actress and singer”. In recent years, the two siblings have been involved in a public feud, after Britney accused her of being complicit in the singer’s conservatorship.

In one conversation in camp on Friday, Fred Sirieix spoke to Jamie Lynn about Britney for the first time. The First Dates star mentioned the infamous moment at the MTV Video Music Awards when Britney, Madonna and Christina Aguilera shared a three-way kiss.

“I’ve never asked you about your sister, but I was just thinking about, do you remember when she kissed Madonna, or Madonna kissed her. How did it come about?” he asked.

The Zoey 101 star replied: “They just did it. I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait.’ I was just normal kid.”

She added: “Anything my sister did I always thought was the best. When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’”

Pointing out that “in today’s world it would mean nothing”, Jamie Lynn said. “It was this iconic moment that they went with and it happened and it’s what they did… My mom was like, ‘It’s artistic, she’s expressing herself.’”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Sirieix then asked Jamie Lynn which sister became “famous first”, with Jamie Lynn replying: “My sister, she’s 10 years older. She was famous since I was about six or seven.”

After an awkward pause, new campmate Frankie Dettori then jumped in, asking: “Is it true you don’t get on with her now?”

“Yeah, I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn simply replied.

Jamie Lynn (left) with Britney at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards (Getty Images)

Jamie Lynn came under fire from her sister amid Britney’s 13-year battle to end her conservatorship. In one Instagram post, Britney slammed “the people closest to you who never showed up for you,” and referred to her youngest sister as a “mean a**” in a subsequent post.

Following the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in January 2022, Britney also hit out at her sister for “making money” off her name.

During the early episodes of I’m a Celebrity, Jamie Lynn refused to mention her sister. When Josie Gibson asked her about coming from a “musical family”, she replied: “My mom played piano a lot.”

This led to mockery from presenters Ant and Dec. Introducing her, Dec Donnelly said: “Jamie Lynn Spears: actress and singer, but maybe best known for having one of the most famous siblings in the world.”

Ant McPartlin quickly added: “Yes – Bryan Spears! I can’t believe we’ve got the Bryan Spears’s sister on this show!” As the crew laughed, he continued: “Remember guys, Jamie Lynn is a person in her own right, not just Bryan Spears’s sister, OK?”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.