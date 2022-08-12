Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Britney Spears’s ex-husband sentenced to 128 days in jail for aggravated trespassing and battery

Jason Alexander crashed the star’s June wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari

Inga Parkel
Friday 12 August 2022 18:37
Comments
Is Britney Spears engaged?

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander has been sentenced to 128 days in jail after crashing the singer’s Los Angeles home on the day of her wedding to Sam Asghari.

In June, after forcing entry into Spears’s home, Alexander was charged with four misdemeanours, including two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident, officials said.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but a Ventura County judge ruled that there was substantial evidence against him to take the case to trial.

On Thursday (11 August), US Weekly confirmed a judge found Alexander guilty of aggravated trespassing and battery.

In addition to the 128-day jail sentence, a “no contact” protective order against him was granted to Spears and security guard Richard Eubeler.

Recommended

Alexander is Spears’s first husband. The two were childhood friends and were married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.

On 9 June, Alexander showed up at Spears’s home to crash the private wedding. He apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that the “Toxic” singer had invited him. He reportedly then said he was going to crash the wedding before what TMZ calls a “physical struggle” took place.

Jason Alexander and Britney Spears

(Getty Images, Jason Alexander/Instagram)

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

He reportedly then made it inside Spears’s home, where he continued to stream the event from his phone. He was eventually restrained.

Despite the shocking interruption, Spears and Asghari were officially married later that day.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in