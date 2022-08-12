Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander has been sentenced to 128 days in jail after crashing the singer’s Los Angeles home on the day of her wedding to Sam Asghari.

In June, after forcing entry into Spears’s home, Alexander was charged with four misdemeanours, including two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident, officials said.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but a Ventura County judge ruled that there was substantial evidence against him to take the case to trial.

On Thursday (11 August), US Weekly confirmed a judge found Alexander guilty of aggravated trespassing and battery.

In addition to the 128-day jail sentence, a “no contact” protective order against him was granted to Spears and security guard Richard Eubeler.

Alexander is Spears’s first husband. The two were childhood friends and were married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.

On 9 June, Alexander showed up at Spears’s home to crash the private wedding. He apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that the “Toxic” singer had invited him. He reportedly then said he was going to crash the wedding before what TMZ calls a “physical struggle” took place.

Jason Alexander and Britney Spears (Getty Images, Jason Alexander/Instagram)

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

He reportedly then made it inside Spears’s home, where he continued to stream the event from his phone. He was eventually restrained.

Despite the shocking interruption, Spears and Asghari were officially married later that day.