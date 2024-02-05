Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jay-Z accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and used his speech to call out the organisation for never awarding his wife Beyoncé with the Album of the Year prize.

Stood on stage with his daughter 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, the rapper reflected on his memories of past Grammy ceremonies and urged the organisation to pick the right winners.

“We want y’all to get it right,” he said. “We love y’all, we love y’all, we just want y’all to get it right. At least get it close to right.

“Obviously it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music, and it’s opinion-based, but some things... I don’t want to embarass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year!

“So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work. Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. Nah, nah, nah. When I get nervous I tell the truth!”

Beyoncé holds the record for the most Grammy Awards with 32 wins.

Jay-Z accepting the Global Impact Award onstage during 2024 Grammy Awards (Getty Images)

Leading this year’s Grammy nominees was R&B singer-songwriter SZA with nine nods, including Album of the Year, Best Record and Best Song.

An eventful awards ceremony has seen Taylor Swift win her 13th Grammy Award, and also announce a brand new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Later on, Annie Lennox called for ceasefire during Grammys In Memoriam performance.

A number of artists performed live, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, singing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue were among the stars to scoop early Grammys during the pre-telecast ceremony.

Follow all the updates and winners from this year’s Grammy Awards on The Independent’s live blog.