A petition calling for Kanye West’s musical catalogue to be removed from streaming services is approaching 75,000 signatures.

The change.org petition was created in response to the Donda rapper’s recent string of antisemitic comments and social media posts.

“Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements,” wrote the petition’s creator.

“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye West’s solo albums and singles from their platforms.

They continued: “By doing this, I hope that we can limit Kanye’s influence on society by eliminating his ability to make money off of people streaming his music. His statements are virtually irredeemable, and the time has finally come for him to receive a major punishment. We cannot let him continue to influence our youth and our society as a whole. Please consider signing this petition.”

At the time of writing, the petition has amassed more than 71,000 signatories.

West was recently suspended from Twitter after sharing an image of a Swastika inside the Star of David.

On Wednesday night (7 December), West shared audio from a new track on Instagram, sampling his controversial interview with far-right radio host Alex Jones in which he expressed praise for Adolf Hitler.

The lyrics made reference to West’s recent divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian, as well as the backlash to his antisemitic remarks.

“Everyone’s a Karen / Claimin’ that they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand”, he raps over the music, which extensively samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday We’ll All Be Free”.