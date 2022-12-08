Kanye West shares new track sampling infamous ‘Hitler’ interview

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West has shared a new track addressing his recent antisemitism controversies.

The track, which was shared by the controversial rapper on Instagram before being deleted shortly after, heavily samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday We’ll All Be Free”.

In the outro, West also samples audio from his recent interview with far-right radio host Alex Jones, in which the rapper controversially praised Adolf Hitler.

“Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body [sic],” West captioned the Instagram post.

West’s lyrics in the track make reference to his recent divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian and the widespread backlash to his recent string of antisemitic comments.

“Everyone’s a Karen / Claimin’ that they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand”, he raps over the beat.

The audio clip sampled in the outro is taken from a section of West’s interview with Jones wherein he was asked about his recent espousement of pro-Nazi opinions.

“Can we just kind of say, like, you like the uniforms but that’s about it?” Jones asks, before Ye replied: “No, there’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler.”

Kanye West photographed on 12 October (Getty Images for DailyWire+)

The song excises the last two words, removing the explicit reference to Hitler.

West’s last release came back in February with Donda 2.

Last week, West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, had his Twitter account suspended after he shared an image of a Swastica within the Star of David.

US president Joe Biden appeared to condemn West’s antisemitic comments in a tweet, writing: “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hide.

“Silence is complicity,” he added.