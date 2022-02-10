Kanye West demands that Billie Eilish apologise to Travis Scott after apparent dig

Kanye West has demanded an apology from Billie Eilish after reports that the singer made a dig at Travis Scott during her recent concert.

Eilish stopped in the middle of her performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last week after she noticed a fan having difficulty breathing.

After the incident had been seen to, she told the crowd: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Many interpreted Eilish’s comment as a put-down of Scott, who continued to perform at his Astroworld concert in November while people in the crowd were being crushed.

In an interview a month after the tragedy, Scott claimed he wasn’t aware people were seriously injured and had died until after his performance was over.

Sharing a news report about Eilish “dissing” Scott, West (who has legally changed his name to Ye) wrote in capital letters on Instagram: “Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform.”

The Independent has contacted Eilish’s representatives for comment.

West’s new post came just hours after he issued a plea to God about Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Since their breakup, the pair have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him.