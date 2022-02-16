Julia Fox has dismissed a claim that she publicly revealed details of her relationship with Kanye West, officially known as Ye, because she was “desperate for attention”.

On Tuesday (15 January), Hollywood Unlocked shared a screenshot of the Uncut Gems actor’s Instagram comment that read: “He [West] f****** wanted me to.”

Her rebuttal was to a social media user’s comment on an Instagram post: “You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention. Wasn’t even 15 mins, maybe like 2 mins of fame.”

The post that sparked this exchange between the 32-year-old actor and the Instagram user had “debunked claims” that Fox was “tearful” about her break-up from the rapper. The post was referring to a Daily Mail report that suggested Fox had begun liking West’s former wife Kim Kardashian’s posts after splitting from the rapper.

To that, Fox replied: “And just for the record, I never stopped liking Kim’s posts.”

Fox and Ye’s split comes amid the rapper’s social media tirade against Kardashian’s boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, that reached a peak on Super Bowl Sunday (13 February).

A representative for Fox told Fox News Digital that she and Ye “are no longer together” on Monday (14 February).

Over the last week, Ye has feuded with fellow rapper Kid Cudi for being friends with Davidson, and offered to double fellow SNL comedian Michael Che’s salary so he doesn’t have to work with the 28-year-old Davidson.

Ye also posted screenshots of messages with estranged wife Kardashian in which she apparently called out his actions and said he was creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for Davidson.

“Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star supposedly wrote.

Ye posted screenshots of his conversation with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who called the rapper out for creating a ‘dangerous and scary environment’ for her boyfriend Pete Davidson. (Kanye West/Instagram)

Following widespread criticism, Ye apologised for sharing the screenshots, writing that he understood they “came off as harassing Kim”.

The 44-year-old rapper wrote: “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, received praise this week for her interview in Vogue, in which she explained her reasons for divorcing West.