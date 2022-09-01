Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West took another jab at Kid Cudi and Adidas CEO Kasper Rørstad in an Instagram post shared Thursday (1 September).

The “Flashing Lights” rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – has been engaged in separate feuds with both Cudi and Rørstad for some time.

The 45-year-old rapper shared a photo of a fake New York Times front page Thursday, with the headline story reading: “Kasper Rørstad also dead at 60”.

Below, in fine print, reads the question: “I know what you’re thinking... who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rørstad for comment.

In early August, West accused Adidas of inventing Yeezy Day sneakers without his permission. He also claimed the brand of re-issuing older Adidas Yeezy styles.

Adidas has not publicly responded to West’s accusations.

Meanwhile, Cudi recently criticised West’s reaction to ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s breakup with Pete Davidson. Cudi and West had a close musical relationship in the past.

Kanye West Instagram post (kanyewest/ Instagram screenshot)

After falling out over creative differences and making up, the pair fell out again over Cudi’s friendship with Davidson.

This isn’t the first time West has used a fake newspaper headline to antagonise his foes. Following Kardashian and Davidson’s breakup, the Donde rapper posted a fake front page of The New York Times on Instagram with a headline that read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year, and she was ruled legally single in March this year. The pair share four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.