Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kanye West takes another jab at Kid Cudi and Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted in Instagram post

West has had bad blood with the two over the course of August

Inga Parkel
Thursday 01 September 2022 20:25
Comments
Kanye West interview

Kanye West took another jab at Kid Cudi and Adidas CEO Kasper Rørstad in an Instagram post shared Thursday (1 September).

The “Flashing Lights” rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – has been engaged in separate feuds with both Cudi and Rørstad for some time.

The 45-year-old rapper shared a photo of a fake New York Times front page Thursday, with the headline story reading: “Kasper Rørstad also dead at 60”.

Below, in fine print, reads the question: “I know what you’re thinking... who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rørstad for comment.

Recommended

In early August, West accused Adidas of inventing Yeezy Day sneakers without his permission. He also claimed the brand of re-issuing older Adidas Yeezy styles.

Adidas has not publicly responded to West’s accusations.

Meanwhile, Cudi recently criticised West’s reaction to ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s breakup with Pete Davidson. Cudi and West had a close musical relationship in the past.

Kanye West Instagram post

(kanyewest/ Instagram screenshot)

After falling out over creative differences and making up, the pair fell out again over Cudi’s friendship with Davidson.

Recommended

This isn’t the first time West has used a fake newspaper headline to antagonise his foes. Following Kardashian and Davidson’s breakup, the Donde rapper posted a fake front page of The New York Times on Instagram with a headline that read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year, and she was ruled legally single in March this year. The pair share four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in