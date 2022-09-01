Kanye West claims Gap have ripped off his Balenciaga designs

Kanye West has criticised Gap for allegedly copying designs from his Balenciaga collection.

The rapper, 45, took to Instagram, posting a series of images accusing the clothing company of lifting his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga designs on their t-shirts, and alleging that he was excluded from meetings.

West signed a 10-year deal with Gap in 2020, collaborating with the brand on a $200 jacket in 2021.

"Gap held a meeting about me without me," West captioned a photo of iridescent sunglasses and clothing laid out on the floor.

