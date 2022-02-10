Kanye West has issued a Kim Kardashian plea after his ex explained her reasoning for divorcing him in a new interview.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, after seven years of marriage.

However, since their breakup, the pair have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him.

In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”

She said that these “changes” are what led to her decision to divorce the rapper.

Shortly after the interview was published, West shared photos that were used for the interview, showing Kardashian with their four children.

He captioned the Instagram post: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

The post comes after West’s new girlfriend, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, denied claims she had broken up with the rapper.

Last weekend, in a series of now-deleted posts, West made a number of accusations against Kardashian.

Kanye West has issued a Kim Kardashian plea following her new ‘Vogue’ interview (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused [him] of putting a hit out on her”.

His comments came in response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.

“These ideas can actually get someone locked up,” he said, adding; “They play like that with Black men’s lives whether it’s getting them free or getting them locked up. I’m not playing about my Black children anymore.”

The Independent has contacted Kardashian for comment.

Kardashian is in a relationship Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Her new reality series arrives in the UK on Disney+ this April.

Meanwhile, a new three-part documentary about West, titled Jeen-Yuhs, will debut on Netflix on 16 February.