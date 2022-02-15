Kanye West says he ‘takes accountability’ for sharing messages to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has returned to Instagram to say he “takes accountability” for his actions towards his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

On 14 February, West posted a number of screenshots of messages he had sent to Kardashian including one where she says “someone will hurt Pete [Davidson] and it will be all your fault”.

After being criticised by fans on social media and called “scary” by Kardashian, West deleted all of his prior posts before creating a new one which read: “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.”

The rapper and fashion designer also acknowledged his behaviour towards his estranged wife: “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time.”

He concluded the post, which also featured a picture of him standing on stage, by saying: “I don’t have all the answers. To be good a leader is to be a good listener.”

It signifies a climbdown for West, who just 24 hours earlier was posting private messages asking fans not to harm Davidson, who is now dating Kardashian.

Among the messages West made public included one in which he said: “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete [West’s name for Davidson].”

West also sent a truck of red roses to Kardashian for Valentine’s Day after it was reported that he had broke up with actor and artist Julia Fox after a month-long relationship.

Earlier this month, West also claimed Kardashian accused him of “putting a hit out on her”: “Let me get this straight I be to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs then I go to play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novel and I’m accused of stealing now I’m being accused of putting a hit on her.”

West has also spoken out about his daughter being on TikTok and not being allowed to attend her birthday party.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last year after marrying in 2014. Last December, she also filed a court petition to declare herself single.