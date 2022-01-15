Kanye West has threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**” in a teaser clip taken from his new song.

The Saturday Night Live star is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with West last month asking the reality TV star to come back to him during a live performance.

On Friday (14 January), audio leaked online from a new track titled “My Life Was Never Eazy”, which is a collaboration with fellow musician The Game.

“God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” West – who recently changed his name to Ye – can be heard rapping.

West was in a near-fatal car crash in 2002 after falling asleep behind the wheel while driving. The rapper had to have his jaw wired shut after the accident.

The Independent has contacted Davidson’s representatives for comment.

West and Kardashian married in 2014, with Kardashian filing for divorce in February 2021 citing “irreconcilable differences”. The former couple have four children together.

In December, West bought a mansion across the street from his ex-wife’s Los Angeles residency.

The rapper is currently dating actor Julia Fox, who this week was forced to deny that her relationship with West was a PR stunt.