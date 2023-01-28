The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Katy Perry says she turned down Billie Eilish song as she assumed it was ‘boring’
‘Don’t let this hit the internet,’ singer said after sharing ‘huge mistake’
Katy Perry has revealed she turned down a chance to work with Billie Eilish as she assumed her music would be “boring”.
The “Waking Up in Vegas” singer said, in a new TikTok post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM, that she was once sent an email saying “Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her.”
Perry told crowd members at what appeared to be an intimate gig: “It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes’ and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, ‘Meh, boring.’
The singer said she now considers her decision to be a “huge mistake”.
Eilish released “Ocean Eyes”, which was written and produced by Eilish’s older brother, Finneas O’Connell, in 2016.
It became one of her first hits, and featured on the EP Don’t Smile at Me.
Perry, knowing she messed up considering the global success Eilish has gone on to achieve, quipped: “Don’t let this hit the internet.”
It’s unknown where Perry is speaking in the clip. The Independent has contacted Perry and Eilish for comment.
Perry and Eilish, who has won seven Grammy Awards, went on to become firends.
The pair could be seen together in documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, which was released in 2021.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies