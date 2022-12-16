Kerry Katona backed out of £14,000 cruise after watching Titanic

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kerry Katona has admitted that she once didn’t go on a cruise after watching Titanic.

The ex-Atomic Kitten had apparently spent £14,000 on the holiday, but decided not to go after she watched the film based on the real-life disaster.

While hosting her BBC Sounds podcast Wheel of Misfortune, Katona told the story while discussing holiday horrors with guest Danielle Lloyd and callers.

The singer admitted that she’d already been frightened of the sea, but lost her nerve the night before after watching the film.

“I paid £14,000 once to go on a cruise right,” she began.

“The day before, s*** myself because I don’t like the ocean, didn’t go and I lost all my money,” she explained.

“I think I’d just watched Titanic,” she admitted.

More than 1,500 people died when the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in 1912.

The 1997 film, which stars Kate Winsleet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Back in August, Katona revealed that a lion once urinated on her while she was on a trip to the zoo.

While hosting her podcast, Katona told the story of the incident, which took place during a trip to Chester Zoo with her mum when she was three years old.

“[At the zoo]. I needed a wee and rather than go to the toilets, my mum went, ‘Oh just pull your knickers down here next to the lion’s cage’,” she said.

“And because I was peeing on its territory, he came up and put his a**e against the cage and p****d all over me. True story.”

“That’s why I was called Atomic Kitten!” Katona laughed.