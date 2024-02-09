Rapper Killer Mike says he had a ‘long talk with God’ after Grammys arrest

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Killer Mike has opened up about his feelings following his arrest at the Grammys, in his first interview since the incident.

The Atlanta-born rapper, real name Michael Render, was escorted away in handcuffs after winning Best Rap Album award for Michael as well as both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Scientists & Engineers”.

The rapper said he spent a lot of time talking with God following the altercation.

“You’ll find yourself in a position where it’s just you and God. And I took a couple hours, man. I was just by myself, and I was just thankful I took time to thank God and to say,‘I appreciate the blessings you’ve given me’.

“And I was glad that I had used those three hours to be thankful to God and to be calm and to meditate. Because the very next morning, I got a call that my child, after being on the list for three years, finally got his kidney. And I can just truly tell you that God is real.”

Render’s 21-year-old son Michael “Pony Boy” Render had been on the list for a kidney transplant for over three years and has undergone a successful surgery this week.

Killer Mike with his three Grammys just before getting arrested (AFP via Getty Images)

“I could have succumbed to anger or evil and talked shit. But I’m just grateful. I’m grateful. Not only that I won, but I’m grateful that God showed me within 24 hours that there’s something more important than even the accolades you’ve worked for. And that’s my family and my child and I’m just thankful.”

Render was arrested just moments after collecting his three awards. He has been a vocal advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement with his speech following the death of George Floyd being applauded for its force and vulnerability.

Killer Mike wins Grammys for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance (AP)

The Hollywood Reporter posted a video of the rapper being led away by police in handcuffs on the night. In a statement released on Tuesday via Pitchfork, Render and his team shared that an “over-zealous security guard” had contributed to the physical altercation which led to his arrest.

“As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter,” Mike said in statement Tuesday. “We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

Police said Render was detained after the altercation and booked for “misdemeanor battery”.

The rapper and activist was released Sunday evening on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on 29 February in Los Angeles.

When he collected his third award at the Grammys, the Atlanta-based rapper shouted out: “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!”

“You cannot tell me that you get too old, that it’s too late, you can’t tell me that dreams don’t come true. It is a sweep,” he said, celebrating.

“This is for all the people who think you’re too old to rap... we keep hip-hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do.”