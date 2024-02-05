Rapper Killer Mike arrested and handcuffed at Grammys after winning three awards

Rapper Killer Mike was escorted out of the Grammys in handcuffs, hours after winning three awards on Sunday night (2 February).

The Atlanta-born rapper, real name Michael Render, was arrested and booked for “misdemeanor battery” after a physical altercation backstage at the Crypto.com Arena, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage posted to social media shows the 48-year-old in handcuffs while being escorted out of the ceremony. A voice can be heard saying: “Are you serious? What the f***?”

The hip-hop artist had won Best Rap Album for Michael, and both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for ‘Scientists & Engineers.’