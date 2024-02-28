Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Gallagher has once again hit out at Oasis’s nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The outspoken frontman, 51, seems unhappy that his former rock band is up for the honour alongside other nominees including Mariah Carey, Cher, Mary J Blige, Sade, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

He spoke out against the nominations earlier this month when they were announced on 10 February, claiming the Hall of Fame was “full of bumbaclarts” and that he didn’t need “some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat”.

The “Cigarettes and Alcohol” singer has now doubled down on his remarks in an interview with The Sunday Times, claiming that he’s done more for rock’n’roll than “half of them clowns on that board”.

Gallagher, who performed with Oasis for 18 years before their infamous split in 2009, following his fallout with older brother and bandmate Noel, is currently preparing to release an album with the Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and f*** off,” he told the ST. “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed.”

He added: “Besides, I’ve done more for rock’n’roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks.”

Oasis star Liam Gallagher is releasing a new album with John Squire (Getty Images)

In his outburst on X/Twitter earlier this month, Gallagher posted: “F*** the Rock n Roll hall of fame its [sic] full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.”

Asked by fans if he truly didn’t care about receiving the honour, he replied: “I honestly feel there’s something very fishy about those awards.”

Gallagher and Squire’s self-titled album is released this Friday (1 March), ahead of their sold-out tour starting at Barrowlands in Glasgow.

The duo joined forces after Squire took to the stage with Gallagher to play Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ at his two sold-out shows at Knebworth in 2022.

Gallagher will also be headlining a solo tour this summer, where he will play songs from Oasis’s breakthrough album, Definitely Maybe, in full to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

He said of his forthcoming album: “I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll f***ing love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial.”

Last week, a source close to the rocker shut down rumours that he could be performing at Glastonbury this year, telling The Independent that Gallagher was a “wind-up” after he appeared to tease an appearance on social media.