Liam Payne’s X Factor co-stars are paying tribute to the One Direction singer, who has died after falling from a hotel balcony.

Payne’s death occurred in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday (16 October), and the world of music and entertainment are sending messages of love to the star.

His One Direction co-stars hailed their bandmandate in moving tributes to Payne, while Simon Cowell, who was his mentor on The X Factor back in 2010, stepped away from his Britain’s Got Talent duties ahead of auditions that are scheduled to take place; he will be replaced by Bruno Tonioli.

The fellow contestants who appeared alongside Payne on the ITV reality show that launched him to fame have been sending their own respective tributes, with many addressing the pressures of sudden fame caused by reality shows.

Payne was 14 when he first auditioned as a solo artist on the series in 2008, but returned two years later. Instead of rejecting him for a second time, Cowell and guest judge Nicole Scherzinger decided to place him in a band, which led to the formation of One Direction, who ultimately finished third.

That year’s second-placed contestant Rebecca Ferguson wrote: "We both met at Euston station and shared the taxi together to X Factor, young, innocent and unaffected by fame. I can't help but think of that boy who was hopeful and looking forward to his bright future ahead. If he hadn't jumped on that train and jumped in that taxi, I believe he would be alive today.”

Cher Lloyd, who finished fourth in the 2010 series, shared a photo of herself alongside Payne, writing: “From being on the show together, visiting each other’s homes while filming, going on tour together and watching you achieve your dreams. I’ll cherish the memories made and the laughs we had. My thoughts are with your family and friends, with everyone who loves you. My heart is breaking for your Son Bear. Rest in peace Liam.”

Another contestant from Payne’s series of The X Factor, Katie Waissell, added: It is with a profoundly heavy heart that I share this statement on the tragic loss of my dear friend, Liam Payne. We first met in 2010 on The X Factor, where Liam became my confidant and my rock, offering unwavering support during some of my darkest moments on that journey.”

open image in gallery Cher Lloyd pays tribute to Liam Payne ( Instagram )

“Liam was kind, with a pure heart, a sharp mind, and the wisdom of an old soul. His warmth and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“My heart breaks for Liam’s family – his mother Karen, father Geoff, his sisters Nicola and Ruth, his beloved son Bear and Cheryl – and for all those whose lives have been forever altered by this unimaginable loss. Liam, I am so deeply sorry for all that you went through.

“Your spirit will live on in the hearts of so many, and your story will continue to be told. The change the industry so desperately needs will come, and we will honour your legacy until it does. Keep singing in the sky, my friend. With all my love, Katie.”

Storm Lee added: “I spent six unforgettable weeks as Liam’s house mate while we were both contestants on X Factor UK in 2010. When we first met, I found him to be an eager musician and songwriter but watched him struggle to manage the enormous pressure of Sudden fame.”

X Factor winners James Arthur and Joe McElderrey also shared tributes, with the former writing: “Really really sad to hear about Liam. Thoughts and prayers with the family” and McElderry stating: “So very sad! My love and thoughts to all who knew and loved him.”

open image in gallery ‘X Factor’ winner James Arthur pays tribute to Liam Payne ( Instagram )

Meanwhile, another winner, Sam Bailey, wrote: “RIP Liam, met him a few times and he was always the gent! I pray he truly knows how much he was loved by his fans and I send lots of love and strength to his family.”

On Instagram, X Factor host Dermot O’Leary posted a black-and-white photograph of himself with Payne during the show. “The worst news. I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing,” wrote O’Leary. “He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family.”

Speaking on This Morning, O’Leary added: “He was both wise and sort of a young soul at the same time. He had this sort of old bones about him and yet he was always quite beautifully wide eyed out the world.”