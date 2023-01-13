Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest beside her late son Benjamin Keough at Graceland, her daughter actor Riley Keough has confirmed.

Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died aged 54 at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home.

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben,” Keough told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Graceland is, of course, the former mansion and estate of Elvis, located in Memphis, Tennessee, USA – it was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006.

Presley shared two children with her first husband, musician Danny Keough, son Benjamin and 33-year-old daughter Riley.

In 2020, 27-year-old Benjamin died by suicide. Presley opened up about feeling “destroyed” by his death in an essay for People.

Lisa Marie Presley with her son Benjamin Keough (Instagram/@lisampresley)

“I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that’s hard enough to now live with, but others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else,” she wrote.

“This is where finding others who have experienced a similar loss can be the only way to go. Support groups that have your specific kind of loss in common. I go to them, and I hold them for other bereaved parents at my home.”

Presley also shared 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper with her final ex-husband, music producer Michael Lockwood. She was married on two other occasions to the late Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.

“This is devastating news,” Cage shared in a statement about Presley’s death. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Meanwhile, Jackson’s sister La Toya Jackson wrote: “We miss you Lisa! You will forever be in our hearts.

“I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me, I thank you for being so honest #RIP,” she added.