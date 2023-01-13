Nicolas Cage ‘heartbroken’ by ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicolas Cage has responded to the “devasting news” of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death.

The singer and only daughter of the late King of Rock, Elvis, died on Thursday (12 January) after being rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Word of Presley’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fellow celebrities, including John Travolta, Tom Hanks and Billy Idol.

Among the latest, comes from Presley’s third husband, actor Cage, who shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, saying: “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley was married to the National Treasure star for two years between 2002 and 2004.

She was first married to musician Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994. The two shared two children Riley, 33, and Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

Presley then married the late Michael Jackson in 1994. They got divorced in 1996.

Her fourth marriage was to guitarist Michael Lockwood from 2006 to 2016, with whom she shared her 14-year-old twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

The “Shine” singer’s death was announced by her mother Priscilla, who wrote in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Shortly after, Jackson’s sister La Toya honoured Presley on Twitter, writing: “We miss you Lisa! You will forever be in our hearts.

“I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me, I thank you for being so honest #RIP.”

Days before Presley’s unexpected passing, she and her mum Priscilla were in attendance at the 80th Golden Globes, in support of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal of Elvis. During his acceptance speech, he gave a shout-out to the two women, saying: “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Follow along here for the latest updates regarding Lisa Marie Presley’s death.