Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lizzo fans have argued that the musician should have been a Glastonbury headliner following a barnstorming set on the festival’s main Pyramid Stage.

The rapper and singer-songwriter, real name Melissa Jefferson, performed to a crowd at Worthy Farm on Saturday evening (24 June), before US rock band Guns N’ Roses.

Amid criticism of this year’s all-male line-up of headliners, Glastonbury previously announced that Lizzo, 35, was being billed as a “co-headliner”.

Follow along with all the updates from Glastonbury at our live blog.

However, after the artist’s dynamic set in the early evening, Lizzo fans have argued that she should have instead been booked as the night’s main act.

As well as Guns N’ Roses, this year’s Glastonbury headliners are the Arctic Monkeys, who delivered a divisive performance on Friday night, and Sir Elton John, who wraps up the event on Sunday with his final farewell show in the UK.

Lizzo fans shared their appretiation for her performance, complete with costume changes, backing dancers, singers, and a full band, on social media.

“Nahhh this is a headline set from Lizzo,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Should have been top of the bill, I’m so embarrassed for the men who have to follow her.”

“Lizzo should have been a headline act!” wrote someone else. “This set, the messaging, the size of the crowd! I’d be surprised is this isn’t one of the big moments of @glastonbury 2023!”

“Should have headlined,” another fan bluntly remarked.

Lizzo on stage at Glastonbury 2023 (BBC)

“Lizzo smacking it all over the shop at Glasto,” one person commented. “Should be the headliner if we’re being truthful.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Among the songs performed by Lizzo were her hits “Boys” and “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, as well as a re-worked flute version of Coldplay’s “Yellow”. She also played singles including “About Damn Time” and “Juice”.

Before Lizzo, Saturday saw artists including Rick Astley and Lewis Capaldi take to the Pyramid Stage.

Capaldi’s set was marred by vocal issues, with the singer ultimately finishing his set early after visibly struggling to perform.

The crowd remained on his side, however, and sang along when his voice faltered. On social media, the 26-year-old Scot was praised for perservering, while critic Mark Beaumont gave him a favourable review in a writeup for The Independent.

Ahead of John’s set tomorrow night, fans had been whipped into a frenzy over rumours that Britney Spears could make a guest appearance. If true, it would constitute the singer’s first live performance in over half a decade.

Glastonbury 2023 is being streamed live by the BBC on iPlayer, and is being broadcast on all of its main channels, as well as BBC Radio and BBC Sounds.