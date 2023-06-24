Glastonbury 2023, Saturday live: Lewis Capaldi fans praise ‘hero’ singer after he apologises for vocal issues
Scottish singer-songwriter played the Pyramid Stage ahead of Lizzo and Saturday headliners Guns N’Roses, as fans reacted to last night’s divisive Arctic Monkeys set
Glastonbury continued in earnest on Saturday (24 June), with Rick Astley kicking off a Pyramid Stage line-up that today includes Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, and Guns N’ Roses.
Later, UK pop star Tom Grennan celebrated his second No 1 album with a sun-drenched set on the Other Stage, while Britney Spears sparked a fan frenzy ahead of Elton John’s headline performance on Sunday.
The night before, Arctic Monkeys took to the festival’s main stage, marking the third time the Sheffield-formed band have headlined the festival. And Brighton-based rock duo Royal Blood performed on the main stage three weeks after their controversial gig at BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in May. Read Jazz Monroe’s two-star review here.
Meanwhile, US rock band Foo Fighters were confirmed as mystery band “The Churnups”, as they raced onto the Pyramid Stage for a raucous set comprising their biggest hits.
The BBC is broadcasting the festival across all of its main channels, including BBC Radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
A lot of love for Lewis Capaldi after he was forced to cut his set early due to vocal trouble
‘Stop f***ing crying'
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi brought his signature sense of humour to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (24 June) at Glastonbury 2023.
The Grammy-nominated musician took to the main stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset, ahead of evening performances from US pop star Lizzo, and headliners Guns N’ Roses.
He played hits including his recent single “Forget Me”, from his No 1 album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, before which he managed to prank the audience into thinking his friend and co-writer Ed Sheeran was about to join him.
Singing 2019 single “Before You Go”, a ballad dedicated to his aunt, Capaldi found time to quip to the audience: “Stop crying. Stop f***ing crying.”
The Manic Street Preachers are about to play the Other Stage
Meanwhile you’ve got Lizzo coming up on the Pyramid at 7.30pm, Ezra Collective at 7pm on West Holts, and a mystery set on the Park Stage at 7.45pm.
If you’re not watching Lewis Capaldi...
Go see The Pretenders, says producer/mixer extraordinaire David Wrench. Trust him, he has great taste (also me, because I’ve seen them twice this year and they were brilliant both times).
Raise your hand if you’ve felt personally victimised by Lewis Capaldi
I fell for that prank before too, so don’t worry if you broke your neck to see if Ed Sheeran was coming out onto the stage. Oh, Lewis. As ever, his stage shows are half music, half comedy, as I said in my review of his Cardiff gig earlier this year.
Look at the size of that crowd!
Jesus, that’s a lot of people. Lewis is handling it like a champ, though, opening with recent single “Forget Me” (banger, I love it).
Lewis Capaldi to play the Pyramid Stage ahead of Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses
Scotland’s finest, Lewis Capaldi, is about to take to the Pyramid Stage for the biggest show of his career to date. This slot comes after the release of his latest No 1 album, Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. His last Glastonbury appearance was a glorious riposte to some criticism from Noel Gallagher... what’s he going to do this time?
An interesting thread on Arctic Monkeys last night, and some additional thoughts from yours truly
Everyone’s still talking about that Arctics headline set last night, along with this thread, which many seem to think chimes in with why not everyone was happy about the performance.
While I’m pretty much 100% in agreement with the fact that most artists want to develop and change over time, and that often means changing up the live performances of their classic / best-known songs, I don’t believe that’s why last night didn’t go down so well with everyone.
I think the problem last night was the band seemed to suffer a palpable loss of energy about five songs in. There was a shift - you could see it on TV and there were mutterings in the audience at the same time. At points the band seemed to be going through the motions.
Maybe it was because Alex was still feeling under the weather, having only just recovered from acute laryngitist. As a longtime tonsillitis sufferer, I can sympathise with how unpleasant that is and guess that he wasn’t back to 100% by the time Arctics stepped onto the Pyramid Stage. Also, maybe it was because the band did the same set they’ve been doing on tour and so they treated it like another gig.
Either way, I think that’s the reason people felt let down and not because they didn’t play “Arabella” the way fans wanted. Artists also need to remember that only a fraction of people watching your festival set are diehard fans. The rest might know some of your music, others none at all. You need to work twice as hard to win them over, which includes playing “the hits”. Radiohead brought out “Creep” and “Paranoid Android” in 2017 (also their third time headlining). The Cure played “Lovecats” and “Friday I’m in Love” in 2019. And I don’t think that generosity and understanding that festivals are a unifying, community experience was quite there yesterday. That’s my two cents!
Secret Sparks fans, where you at
